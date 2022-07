What's the stage like?

After the cobbles of Stage 5 comes the dirt road at this summit finish atop La Super Planche Des Belle Filles.

The route to the final climb is straightforward enough, with two inconsequential category three climbs on the way, but otherwise all the action here is back-ended on a finishing climb, with sections reaching a gradient of 24%.

The breakaway stands a chance: it's a relatively short stage at 176km, and the Yellow Jersey wannabees will likely be more interested in each other than a stage win.

Who are the favourites?

Except, that is, for Tadej Pogacar (3.002/1), who showed again on Stage 6 that he is not interested in the normal ways of going about winning a Grand Tour. Experience teaches us that riders in his position act defensively in the first week or so, conserving energy and waiting to dominate a mountainous stage and time trial in the final days. Pogacar hasn't done this, though, and will likely continue to flout all conventions.

It seems a bit ridiculous to be saying this, but his odds may well represent value here.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Jonas Vingegaard (10.09/1) and Thibaut Pinot (15.0014/1) could both challenge Pogacar. Vingegaard was the only rider who seemed able to live with Pogacar in the high mountains last year, but probably doesn't have the explosivity to win here.

Pinot, meanwhile, is largely fancied because this climb is close to his hometown. He has certainly returned to form in recent weeks, but whether this climb perfectly suits his talents or not is debatable.

A better bet with an outside chance is Dylan Teuns (30.029/1). Although the stage was much harder when Teuns won here in 2019, he's got proven form on the climb and showed on Stage 6 that he is riding well.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

When stages have finished here in the past, there haven't been huge distances between the General Classification contenders, so it would be a surprise to see significant changes in the winner's market, but one or two riders may get unexpectedly distanced.

*Odds correct at the time of writing