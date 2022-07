What's the stage like?

The longest stage of this year's Tour at 220km, it would usually be considered an ideal breakaway opportunity: undulating, with three categorised climbs, and the peloton all destroyed after the carnage of Stage 5.

Unfortunately for the breakaway merchants, it may come a little early in the three weeks for the peloton to be tired enough to let them go.

The last 10km sees a series of inclines, including a climb to the finish with sections at 11% gradient. If the breakaway is caught, it will be a day for the punchy types.

Who are the favourites?

It seems Wout Van Aert (5.04/1) is favourite for any stage he rides these days, no matter the profile. Given his heroic efforts on Stage 5, though, and the suspicion that he may be carrying some damage from his mishaps, he might be one to avoid at such short odds.

And whilst Tadej Pogacar (11.010/1) is similarly versatile, there isn't much benefit to him burying himself or his team in an effort to win this stage. Aggressive he might be, but he still has over two weeks of hard racing to go. At the odds, I'll be looking elsewhere.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Given he has won on this finish in the past, Peter Sagan (28.027/1) is an obvious choice, and he is one of a host of punchy speedsters for whom a case can be made, that list including Alberto Bettiol (22.021/1), Michael Mathews (20.019/1) and Dylan Teuns (22.021/1).

Although some nervousness remains after his no show on Stage 5, the best of the punchy sprinters is Mathieu van der Poel (15.014/1), and he is one of the riders to support here.

The other is Matej Mohoric (15.014/1), who excels on long courses like this one and will be desperate to get into the breakaway.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

It's another day where Wout Van Aert will be keen to sweep up some Green Jersey points. The General Classification guys should have a largely trouble-free day (famous last words), but will need to ride assertively in the finish to ensure they don't lose any time to their rivals.

