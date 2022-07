What's the stage like?

Short, at just 154km, but with the return of the infamous cobbles.

In all, there are 11 cobbled sections totalling just shy of 20km, all coming in the second half of the stage.

Not all cobbled cycling is created equal, and this is the hard, brutal sort. There will be crashes, spills, mechanical problems, and general chaos. The win will likely go to a rider who flourishes in the Spring Classics like Paris-Roubaix.

Who are the favourites?

Two of the best Classics riders of their generation, it is no surprise to see Mathieu van der Poel (4.57/2) and Wout Van Aert (6.86/1) topping the market.

Both have finished on the podium at Paris-Roubaix and have the derring-do to make the necessary stage-winning moves, as so ably demonstrated by Van Aert on Stage 4.

Of the pair, van der Poel is preferred, if only because he will be fresher than Van Aert after the latter's recent exploits. However, the peloton will look to this duo to cover every move, and so it might be better to look for a longer-priced rider who will be given more freedom.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Dylan van Baarle (50.049/1) won Paris-Nice this year but will likely be sequestered for babysitting duties: piloting Ineos' General Classification contenders through the inevitable carnage safely.

Lots of others have form on the cobbles, and a case can be made for the likes of Matej Mohoric (12.011/1), Peter Sagan (20.019/1), Florian Senechal (24.023/1) and Stefan Kung (40.039/1).

Of those, Peter Sagan looks the best value, especially as he seems to be back to something near his best form. But he's worth coupling with an outsider in the shape of Florian Vermeersch (80.079/1).

Vermeersch flies under the radar but has a stellar record in one-day races, especially when cobbles are on the menu. Critically, his team will likely give him the freedom needed to bid for a stage win.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

There will undoubtedly be hard-luck stories by stage-end, and the General Classification wannabees will be relieved if they are able to emerge from the day unscathed.

*Odds correct at the time of writing