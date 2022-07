What's the stage like?

A 171.5km loop from Dunkirk to Calais that will suit the one-day Classics riders. There are six, category four climbs along the way. None of them are long, but they are enough of a challenge to see the sprinters having to work hard to stay in contention.

Conventional logic says this should go the way of one of those sprinters, as the hills are mostly done by the last third. What the profile doesn't show, however, are the rolling roads along the coast to Calais, where an aggressive move could see the peloton split - especially if there are crosswinds.

The riders that do contest the finish face a complicated run-in. It's flat, but roundabouts and two significant bends in the last 2km will again bring heart-in-the-mouth moments.

Who are the favourites?

Wout Van Aert (4.67/2) is the rightful favourite. He's a whisker short of being the best sprinter in the race, but is equally adept at the kind of punchy climbing that will be needed here to stay in touch. In what might be a chaotic stage, though, those odds look short: if a late breakaway goes, Van Aert may have to chase it down himself.

If his Stage 2 form is anything to go by, Fabio Jakobsen (5.69/2) will likely win this if his team can chaperone him to the finish in contention. But that is no guarantee, and so the value likely lies elsewhere.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

A buccaneering late break brings in the possibility of a big-priced outsider winning this, but preference is for Mathieu van der Poel (19.018/1) and Mads Pedersen (23.022/1).

Van der Poel showed in the Giro d'Italia that he is prepared to light-up any stage, at any point, no matter how seemingly suicidal the move is. It's just that kind of approach that will pay dividends here.

Meanwhile, Pedersen might not have the out-and-out speed to trouble the very best in a sprint, but he excels on flattish stages where those rivals have had their speed dented by a few hills.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

Whilst Van Aert seeks to hoover-up more points on his way to a Green Jersey, the General Classification contenders will face another nerve-wracking day where the likelihood of crashes and splits means that just being in the wrong place at the wrong time can end any ambitions they might have had for the Yellow Jersey.

*Odds correct at the time of writing