What's the stage like?

182km and relatively flat, this should be another day for the sprinters, but with three, category four climbs, and some other uncategorised lumps and bumps along the way, it won't be straightforwardly so.

The last 5km arcs around on a near continual curve towards the finish, with a sharp left-hander 800m out that is likely to cause the same havoc as was seen - and predicted - on Stage 2.

A strong breakaway might fancy their chances here, but it's likely to be controlled by the sprint teams.

Who are the favourites?

After his dominant display on Stage 2, it's hard to look past Fabio Jakobsen (2.68/5) here. He's looked nigh-on unbeatable for most of the year and, providing he can navigate his way to the finish and be in contention, he should have the beating of his rivals.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

The route passes his through his hometown, so Kapser Asgreen (300.0299/1) might be tempted to join a breakaway. That is likely a fool's errand, though, and those looking for bigger prices would do better to look for the lesser sprinting lights.

Wout Van Aert (8.515/2), Dylan Groenewegen (10.09/1), Mads Pedersen (11.010/1), Jasper Philipsen (12.011/1) and Caleb Ewan (12.011/1) are all likely to be prominent, but their odds don't look value when they clearly have a lot to find with the favourite.

If pushed for a rider to have an outside interest in, Danny Van Poppel (30.029/1) is tempting at big odds. He was caught on the outside and down the pack on Stage 2, battling a headwind, and yet still claimed fourth.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

Likely little in the Overall Classification, although the early stages of any Tour are always fraught because of over-eager riders acting unpredictably, so who knows. It wouldn't be the biggest surprise to find someone out of contention by the end of the stage.

Otherwise it will be another day for Wout Van Aert to continue his inexorable journey to Green Jersey honours in Paris.

*Odds correct at the time of writing