What's the stage like?

More media extravaganza than bike race, the stage is just 116km long, featuring a gentle lollop through the environs of Paris, where riders pose for photographs sipping flutes of Champagne, before the peloton emerges on the Champs-Elysees for eight laps and the racing proper begins.

There will be breakaway attempts, but all will fail, and it will culminate in a bunch finish, where the sprinter who has survived the three weeks best will win.

Who are the favourites?

Jasper Philipsen (3.211/5), Fabio Jakobsen (5.04/1) and Wout Van Aert (6.05/1) head most lists, and a case can be made for all, but then neither rider looks a bombproof bet. Philipsen has tended to find at least one rider too good on most stages, Jakobsen looked a wreck in the Pyrenees - and it's hard to see that he will have fully recovered - and Van Aert must have dented his chances by emptying the tank on Stage 20.

At the odds, Van Aert is probably the call, if only because he seems capable of anything.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Dylan Groenewegen (10.09/1), Caleb Ewan (10.09/1), Alberto Dainese (18.017/1) and Mads Pedersen (18.017/1) will all hope to contest the sprint. Of those, only Groenewegen and Pedersen have shown anything like the form required to win this, but given Pedersen isn't ideally suited by this test, Groenewegen has to be the outside choice.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

None. Short of some once-in-a-generation calamity, all the jerseys are now decided.

*Odds correct at the time of writing