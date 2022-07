What's the stage like?

A largely flat individual time trial of 41km, with two short, steep hills to interrupt the flow in the closing 4km.

Unlike the time trial that opened the tour, this one is more straightforward and will suit the powerhouses.

Who are the favourites?

Wout Van Aert (2.47/5) heads the market and certainly has a chance, but quite how his odds are so short is hard to explain. He may have won the closing time trial of the Tour de France in 2021, but last year he hadn't been quite so active in the race as he has been this year. There have to be doubts about him being able to deliver his best.

Filippo Ganna (4.57/2) is a much better bet. He has been the standout time triallist of the last few seasons and should not be judged on his Stage 1 performance on a course to which he was ill-suited. He has done plenty of work as an earlier domestique for Ineos, but should not be so fatigued that he can't show his best here.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Jonas Vingegaard (12.011/1), Tadej Pogacar (12.011/1) and Geraint Thomas (15.014/1) are all capable of a strong time trial on this course, but whether they have the motivation and remaining energy to bid for victory is another matter altogether, Of the three, Pogacar is perhaps most interesting: a win would allow him to salvage pride from this Tour. On balance, though, he's more likely to be placed.

Likewise Stefan Kung (20.019/1) and Stefan Bisseger (30.029/1). I'm tempted to support Bisseger, as I've recommended him as a bet a few times in the past without success, but the reality is that neither he nor Kung are likely quite good enough to win at this top level.

But then Yves Lampaert (40.039/1) caused a surprise on Stage 1, so why not another outsider on Stage 20?

Well, the course will just suit those at the top of the market better.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

Very little. For there to be any changes in the General Classification, a rider would have to crash out, and it's unlikely any of the principals will be risking all.

*Odds correct at the time of writing