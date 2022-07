What's the stage like?

Long and largely flat, although there are three short, category four climbs in the first half.

The route hugs the coast - exposed to the wind throughout - and has its visual highlight when crossing the 18km Great Belt Bridge, the third-longest suspension bridge in the world.

The 3km into the finish after the bridge are flat, but there is a road narrowing followed by three sharp turns. With riders so fresh at the start of the Tour, all vying for the front, this could cause problems.

This should be a day for the sprinters, but all eyes will be on the weather. Any cross winds could cause carnage. At the time of writing, they are forecast to be blowing at 26km per hour. It's a day for riders and punters alike to be wary.

Who are the favourites?

Fabio Jakobsen (3.02/1) has won most of the sprints he has contested this year, beating all and sundry on route. If he is in contention for the bunch sprint, it's hard to make a case for him losing, but as we've seen, no rider is guaranteed a trouble-free day here. At the odds, he's one to pass on.

For many of the same reasons, so is Dylan Groenewegen (7.413/2). Although he's started to recover some of his pre-ban form, he still doesn't look to be race sharp enough to successfully contest a chaotic Tour de France finish.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Cases can be made for Jasper Philipsen (9.08/1), Caleb Ewan (11.010/1) and Wout Van Aert (10.09/1). Their victory likely relies on Jakobsen meeting ill-fortune, though, so none can be considered for value.

A better option is to support those riders who have a track record of exploiting difficulty conditions, and Peter Sagan (22.021/1) and Mathieu van der Poel (22.021/1) are both masters of the dark arts required.

There are no certainties here, though, so stakes should be kept small.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

If the wind blows, it's likely that several riders with General Classification ambitions will be looking for a new focus by the day's end. There will be a desperation to be at the front of the peloton, which will cause problems. The day will bring drama.

*Odds correct at the time of writing