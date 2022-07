What's the stage like?

At 193km, another transitional stage, but this one is much harder than Stage 13, with five categorised climbs, and riders rarely facing a flat piece of road all day.

There is a steep, 3km uphill at the end, before the road flattens off for the last kilometre or so.

This should go the way of the breakaway.

Who are the favourites?

Tadej Pogacar (8.88/1) heads the market, but it's hard to see a scenario where he will win the stage, short of an audacious long-range attack like the one he pulled off at Strade Bianche earlier in the season. His rivals will be wise to that, though, and Pogacar's odds aren't value.

Lennard Kamna (15.014/1) and Dylan Teuns (15.014/1) are next in most lists, and their odds tell you everything you need to know about how open this stage is. Of the two, Teuns is the most likely, having shown his best form in one-day races with this kind of profile.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

It felt inevitable at the start of this Tour de France that Matej Mohoric (40.039/1) would pop-up and win a stage before long, but his opportunities are running out. In terms of a stage that will suit, it's either today or tomorrow, and his Milano-Sanremo win suggests that he has a live chance at big odds.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

This would ordinarily be a day off in the General Classification, but if Pogacar does decide to light-up the race, then who knows.

*Odds correct at the time of writing