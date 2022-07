What's the stage like?

It's another short one, but it's monstrous, with four categorised climbs, including the super-category Galibier and summit finish to Granon Serre Chaevalier.

Most notable is the altitude. The peloton will spend a long time over the mysterious 2,000m that seems to wreak havoc on the physiology of some riders. Known form is not always replicated this high up.

Prior to the Tour, it seemed inevitable that this stage would go the way of the General Classification contenders, but given the Covid decimation being managed by UAE Emirates, the peloton might be happy to watch a breakaway go.

Who are the favourites?

Tadej Pogacar (3.613/5), naturally, heads the market. Even on Stage 10, when the stage was a dead rubber, he still tried to nick a few seconds over his rivals on the sprint to the line, showing that - despite difficulties in the team - his appetite is unsatiated.

And if he decides to go for the victory here, those odds may look generous. However, there are enough doubts - his health, his level of fatigue, his aptitude at this altitude - to mean that, whilst he is the most likely winner, he is not a value betting proposition.

And neither is Jonas Vingegaard (4.47/2). Sure, should the Yellow Jersey rivals all contest the finish, he has shown he has the capacity to beat Pogacar, but there are similar doubts about Vingegaard to mean we should look for juicier odds.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

The wisest approach may be to split stakes between a series of stage outsiders.

Those who may profit from a breakaway include Romain Bardet (60.059/1) and Carlos Verona (36.035/1). Bardet has been in great form this season, looked to be a contender for overall honours at the Giro d'Italia before becoming sick, and has said he is targeting stage wins at this year's Tour de France.

Verona, meanwhile, has also been showing great recent form, including a stage win at the Dauphine on a day that crossed the Galibier.

Should the General Classification contenders take the stage, the best value bet is Geraint Thomas (65.064/1). He has been less showy than his rivals, prefers this kind of day to the more explosive ones that have proceeded it, and has had the experience to conserve energy during the race so far.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

This stage and the next will define the first half of this year's Tour.

*Odds correct at the time of writing