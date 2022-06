What's the stage like?

A 13km time trial in Copenhagen that is as much an advert for Danish tourism as it is cycling stage, passing as many of the city's landmarks as conceivable in the distance.

The course is flat, but has technical sections, with some narrow roads and a series of sharp turns. It's not a course that fully favours the out-and-out power merchants.

Who are the favourites?

Power merchant exemplar Filippo Ganna (2.245/4) is understandably the short-priced favourite. Unbeaten in time trials in Grand Tours and the winner of five out of six against the clock this year, he is the most likely winner. Those odds are short, though, especially as the course is not ideal and Ganna has been run close by several rivals in recent months.

Chief among those rivals is Wout Van Aert (5.49/2), who was a whisker away from Ganna in the Dauphine and had a host of excellent time triallists behind him when winning Stage 4 of Paris-Nice. Those odds are about right, however, and he's not value for the win.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

General Classification contenders like Primoz Roglic (44.043/1), Geraint Thomas (50.049/1), and Tadej Pogacar (70.069/1) cannot be dismissed, but they are likely to prefer safety over full commitment and cannot therefore be backed with any confidence.

Instead, the preference is for Stefan Bissegger (5.79/2), who took the scalp of Ganna at the UAE Tour earlier this season on a similar course, and whose small, stocky frame will suit the technicalities here.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

It will be significant. Crashes aside, it is unlikely that any rider's Yellow Jersey aspirations will be dead by the end of Stage 1, but the prominent names will all be keen not to lose time, and some will.

