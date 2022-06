What's the route like?

Not the outright endurance and climbing fest of many recent years. There is more variety here, including two time-trialing stages (totalling 53km against the clock), lots of middling days that will suit the punchy sorts, a cobbled stage that is bound to bring controversy, and plenty of opportunity for crosswinds to decimate the peloton.

The mountain days are there, of course. There are six, with five summit finishes, with some monstrous altitude reached on steep inclines. Crucially, though, a rider will have to be so much more than a climber to feel confident that they will wear the Yellow Jersey in Paris.

Who is the main favourite?

And Tadej Pogacar (1.84/5) is certainly more than just a climber. Few can live with him on an incline, but he's also proved himself to be one of the best time-triallists in the world, and his performances in one-day classics like Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders have shown that he's scrappy enough to perform well where road conditions are challenging. Pogacar is certainly the most likely winner.

However, in a three-week stage race, whether any rider should be odds-on is debatable. Even Pogacar, who can likely already lay claim to being the best stage racer of the last few decades - he's won eight out of the nine he's entered in his short career - is vulnerable to ill fortune. It's worth remembering that he nearly lost the 2020 Tour de France after getting caught behind a peloton split in crosswinds early in the race.

There's also the spectre of Covid. The recent Tour de Suisse was nearly cancelled as it felled team-after-team, and although protocols will remain tight, anyone backing Pogacar heavily at 1.8810/11 will face a nerve-wracking three weeks, hoping that a positive test doesn't come his way.

Who are Pogacar's most likely challengers?

Lots of riders will have designs on a high finish in the Overall Classification, but only two teams have riders capable of a genuine challenge to Pogacar.

Jumbo Visma is by far the most powerful team, bringing a similar line-up to the one that dominated the Dauphine. They boast a three-headed leadership of Primoz Roglic (7.26/1), Jonas Vingegaard (6.611/2), and Wout Van Aert (of whom more later) and have the manpower to disrupt the race and capitalise on any bad luck that may befall Pogacar, especially on those early stages that offer the possibility of so much calamity.

Of the trio, Vingegaard impresses most. He may not have the experience or Grand Tour wins of Roglic, but he was the only rider who seemed able to live with Pogacar in the high mountains in last year's race and he should be improving. He's value at the odds for a small interest.

The other team of interest are Ineos Grenadiers, who bring strength in depth. Adam Yates's (100.099/1) participation and form are in some doubt, after he contracted Covid a few weeks ago, but nonetheless, Ineos bring the improving Daniel Martinez (34.033/1) and previous Tour winner Geraint Thomas (34.033/1). They also bring a cadre of powerful domestiques who will be briefed to be rowdy and troublesome on those tricky stages.

Thomas, at 36, isn't exactly an up-and-coming force, but he is an attractive betting proposition at big odds. His buccaneering opportunism brought him the Yellow Jersey in 2018, and it's just that kind of riding that will be needed to unseat Pogacar. What's more, Thomas has proven form on the cobbles, can match the best in the world on a time-trial bike, and this Tour revisits several haunts where he has found success in previous editions.

Who will win the other jerseys?

Wout Van Aert (1.804/5) surely must win the Green Jersey of the Points Classification. He is so versatile that only an abandonment should stop him. He will hopefully be challenged by a resurgent Peter Sagan (9.08/1) but, even when in the prime of his career, it's debatable whether Sagan would have been able to mount a successful challenge to Van Aert.

The Mountains Jersey is, typically, as open as ever. Rigoberto Uran, Romain Bardet, and Simon Yates have all said they will be at the Tour stage-hunting, but any of them could conceivably also mount a viable challenge for the polka-dots. As ever, though, this is a market to sit out until intentions are clearer.

What about stage wins?

The biggest news of this year's Tour so far is the non-participation of the sprinter, Mark Cavendish. He's not had a bad season, but teammate Fabio Jakobsen has looked unbeatable and - as much as the romantics might quite rightly want to see Cavendish given the opportunity to claim outright the record for Tour stage wins - it's easy to see why Jakobsen is the pick. Cavendish - and the romantics - will have to hope for a pre-race abandonment to free up a space.

The main competitors to Jakobsen on flat finsihes will be Caleb Ewan, Jasper Philipsen and Dylan Groenewegen, although all three will need to up their game if they are to challenge for stage wins.

When the stages have a bit more punch, expect Mathieu van der Poel to light up the race, as he did repeatedly in the Giro d'Italia, and keep an eye out for time triallist extraordinaire, Filippo Ganna, on Stage 1 and Stage 20.

Join us for daily previews of each stage of this year's Tour de France, posted the evening before.

*Odds correct at the time of writing