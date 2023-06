Mathieu van der Poel at 6.6 11/2 was supreme in the Spring

What's the stage like?

One of the hardest opening stages in living memory. Starting in Bilbao and returning, the 182km takes riders over several short, steep hills of the Basque Country, including five categorised climbs.

The key moment will likely come over the last of those, the Cote de Pike, a 2km climb with a 10% average gradient that comes just 10km from the finish.

This is a stage for a punchier rider, who will likely attack on one of the later climbs and try and hold things until the finish. Should a group stay together for the closing stages, they face a highly technical run-in, with a nasty-looking chicane 1km from the line.

Who are the favourites?

Whilst we can expect Tadej Pogacar 4.03/1 to want to ignite the Tour on every stage in his quest for the Yellow Jersey, going hard enough to make a viable bid for glory here would be a bold move, even by his standards.

And whilst he certainly has the talent to win a stage a like this - just look at his three, one-day wins in April for evidence - even if we were sure he had the intent, those odds look skinny against this opposition.

Far better bets are Mathieu van der Poel 6.611/2 and Wout van Aert 7.413/2. Both were supreme across the Spring Classics season and the stage will likely come down to whether van der Poel can drop van Aert, the superior sprinter, before the final kilometres.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

It will be interesting to see how General Classification pick, Mattias Skjelmose 14.013/1, performs on a stage that will suit him, but like Pogacar, I expect him to ride more conservatively.

More interesting for punters wanting longer odds are Tom Pidcock 20.019/1 and Julian Alaphilippe 18.017/1. Pidcock is ever-present at the front of one-day races, but has tended to fall just short of the winner; whilst Alaphilippe, a certainty to ignite a stage like this a few years ago, has been short of his best in the last two seasons. Pidcock and Alaphilippe will make the favourites nervous, though, especially if they launch an attack on one of the earlier climbs.

How will it affect the overall markets?

There are a lot of Mountains Classification points up-for-grabs so early in the Tour, so it will be interesting to see if any of the previewed contenders for the Polka-dot Jersey try to get in an early break to hoover them up.

Otherwise, it's likely to be a day for spectacular racing, but - barring crashes - not one that will prove decisive in the General Classification.