Vingegaard probably has the edge at 2.36 11/8

Pogacar will have to ride aggressively outside of the mountains.

Cavendish can defy his age and take a stage win at 3.0 2/1

What's the route like?

Seemingly, it's all about the climbers, with eight mountain stages, including four summit finishes, across five of France's mountain ranges. Time trialing is limited, with a single day of 22km, the last portion of which includes a beastly climb. Even the flatter stages are more lumpy than smooth.

To think, though, that an out-and-out alpine goat will be able to win this by riding defensively - save for two or three big efforts in the high mountains - is a mistake. From the opening stage, each day brings opportunities for punchy, attacking riders to ignite affairs, and General Classification hopefuls will need to be constantly mindful and competitive, living in fear that the benign will prove decisive.

Who are the main favourites?

Two riders stand clear in the Betfair Exchange Tour de France winner betting: Jonas Vingegaard (2.3611/8) and Tadej Pogacar (2.3811/8).

Last year's winner, Vingegaard has looked imperious this season, ratcheting-up 11 wins, including a dominant display in the Dauphine, often the key warm-up race for the Tour de France.

He was bettered by Pogacar and David Gaudu in Paris-Nice, but that was at the beginning of March and is likely explained by the training phase the riders were in, rather than giving any meaningful clues as to what July will bring.

Two-time winner Pogacar had a blistering start to the year, winning 14 times, including two early stage races, and lighting-up the one-day classics season before crashing in Liege-Baston-Liege and breaking his wrist.

Pogacar has been seen since - on social media postings at high-altitude training camps and, more recently, when winning twice at the uncompetitive Slovenian national championship - but there remains a small doubt about his race-readiness.

The two seem impossible to separate. Both have strong teams, although the absence of Primoz Roglic to support Vingegaard could be a concern, especially as Pogacar brings Adam Yates as a super-domestique.

On the big climbs, it's likely Vingegaard will just have the edge. After all, he's been about the only rider able to drop Pogacar on the steeps, something we saw happen at the Tour in 2021 and 2022. But Pogacar is likely to be active from the start of the race, seeking gains on the punchy stages that will ride like one-day races.

With little confidence, Vingegaard is the call at 2.3611/8, but punters might want to wait until Stage 5 before backing him, because the opening days will not be to his advantage.

Who are the outside bets?

There are a host of riders who can be expected to ride for a top ten berth, but it's hard to make a convincing case that any will seriously challenge the top two.

Two exceptions might be Jai Hindley (34.033/1) and Mattias Skjelmose (38.037/1). Winner of the Giro in 2022, Hindley looked solid at the Dauphine and brings a strong support team, but - barring calamity - it's hard to imagine he's good enough for any better than third-place.

Skjelmose, just 22-years-old, will only be riding his second grand tour, but his recent win at the Tour de Suisse suggests he is a talent worth noting. What's more, he's an able one-day racer, seen in his prominent placings in the Spring one-day races and his recent win at the Danish National Championships.

For those wanting a more speculative interest at bigger odds, Skjelmose is the choice.

Back Mattias Skjelmose @ 38.0 for Yellow Jersey Bet now

Elsewhere, the Yellow Jersey hopefuls cast is long but largely uninspiring.

David Gaudu (100.099/1) will give the French something to cheer, but not be good enough.

Richard Carapaz (70.069/1) will be ever-present towards the end of hard mountain days, but might be advised to target stage wins.

Ben O'Connor (90.089/1) will be looking to better his fourth-place in 2021, but will have to ride conservatively to do so.

And the likes of Simon Yates (120.0119/1), Dani Martinez (210.0209/1), Enric Mas (140.0139/1), and Michel Landa (220.0219/1) are unlikely to be consistent enough to trouble the podium.

Tom Pidcock (70.069/1) and Egan Bernal (110.0109/1) are unknown entities. Bernal is recovering well from his horrific 2022 crash, but still looked short of his best at the Dauphine.

Pidcock is more tempting: his swashbuckling style, daring descending and climbing talent suggests he could target the General Classification one day, but he's yet to approach a grand tour with ambitions of winning, and might not be at the right stage of his career yet.

Who will win the other jerseys?

The Polka-dot Jersey of the Mountains Classification is typically wide-open, and will largely depend on the intent and ambitions of the riders mentioned above.

At this stage, it's one to sit out, although Romain Bardet (80.079/1) and Thibaut Pinot (30.029/1) would be value bets if showing an interest in the early stages.

Wout Van Aert (4.57/2) should be a certainty for the Green Jersey of the Points Classification, but his second child is due during the three weeks, so there is a strong chance he won't make the end of the race.

Jasper Philipsen (2.466/4) brings the best sprinting form into the Tour, but his focus on stage wins might mean he is unwilling to scrap for all the points on offer.

Mads Pedersen, then, is the better bet at around 18.017/1. He's versatile enough to pick up points where others won't, and was active in the same competition at the recent Giro.

Back Mads Pedersen @ 18.0 for Green Jersey Bet now

What about stage wins?

Puncheurs like Mathieu van der Poel and Julian Alaphilippe will be looking for wins in the first week, hoping to pull on the Yellow Jersey after the opening stage, and perhaps also hoping that Van Aert's baby comes early.

And the sprinter roster is stacked at this year's Tour. Philipsen and Fabio Jakobsen will top most lists on the flatter days, although the lack of straightforward sprint stages might see a wider circle of speedsters triumph. Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan, Biniam Girmay, and Mads Pedersen will all have their chances.

Cycling fans, though, will likely all be rooting for Mark Cavendish to win a stage, taking the record for stage wins outright.

At 38, he showed he could still compete with the best when winning at the Giro, and although the competition is stiffer at the Tour, I'd be tempted by the 3.02/1 available. That might be a bet of the heart over the head, though.

Join us for daily previews of each stage of this year's Tour de France, posted the previous evening.