Jonas Vingegaard ( 5.0 4/1 ) looked short of ideas on Stage 6

A breakaway is unlikely to be given the chance given this stage's profile

Thibaut Pinot ( 40.0 39/1 ) might be able to cause a surprise at big odds

What's the stage like?

Cycling romantics have waited for this: 182km that finishes on the super-category Puy de Dome.

It's an extinct volcano - and looks like one - with a road that winds round the outside like a stretched slinky wire. Although the headline stats are uninspiring - 13.3km at an average gradient of 7.7% - they bely the reality, which sees the final 4km rising to over 12% in places.

This will be as brutal as it is beautiful.

Who are the favourites?

Enacting a miraculous recovery from the disaster of Stage 5 by dominating Stage 6, it's no surprise to see Tadej Pogacar (3.412/5) as favourite for the stage, and those odds look relatively appealing. As well as recovering his form, Pogacar seems to have had a Damascene realisation: you can't ride like an impetuous, hyperactive child and expect to win the Tour de France. His new-found conservatism should see him triumph here.

Back Tadej Pogacar @ 3.412/5 for Stage 9 Bet now

Jonas Vingegaard (5.04/1) may disagree, but if he is to reverse that most recent form with Pogacar, he will need more subtlety and versatility than his team demonstrated on Stage 6, where they tried brute force once, failed, so they thought it best to keep trying.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

It seems inconceivable that - with a rest day coming - the main General Classification contenders will let a breakaway take the day here, especially given the bonus seconds available on the line.

Nonetheless, it's not impossible that the likes of Thibaut Pinot (40.039/1), Mattias Skjelmose (24.023/1), Giulio Ciccone (25.024/1) or Felix Gall (24.023/1) might win this, but none of them are particularly appealing. If pressed for a speculative punt, Pinot would be the call.

How will it affect the overall markets?

It's unlikely that anything will be settled in the hunt for the Yellow Jersey after this stage, but we'll know more about it's likely destination when it's over.

And whilst riders with Mountains Classification aspirations will try to be in the breakaway to claim early points in that competition, we are perhaps heading to a point where only Vingegaard and Pogacar are viable contenders for that jersey as well.

*Odds correct at the time of writing