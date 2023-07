Philipsen ( 3.2 11/5 ) should not be favourite on this climbing finish

Punchier riders will be favoured, and Wout van Aert ( 6.0 5/1 ) is in the ascendancy

Biniam Girmay ( 17.0 16/1 ) could cause a small shock, but Cavendish won't

What's the stage like?

Unusual. 201km long, it's largely flat, before rising onto a plateau in the last 70km. Riders face three categorised climbs in that section, including two in the last 15km.

In Limoges, the finish is complicated. Two, sharp left-handers come inside the last kilometre, on a road that kicks-up at an average gradient of 3.1%

It's a stage that is hard to read. Sprinters, puncheurs and breakaway hopefuls will all see it as an opportunity, which tells us it is wide open and a stage to therefore approach with caution.

Who are the favourites?

Jasper Philipsen (3.211/5) tops the early market exchanges again, but it's difficult to see why his odds are so short, or even why he's favourite. The oddities of this stage mean there is a high chance the Alpecin sprint train won't be able to chaperone him to the finish and, even if they do, Philipsen is not guaranteed to be able to win a sprint on this rising ground.

A much better bet is Wout van Aert (6.05/1), who was unlucky on Stage 3, will relish this parcours, and who should be favourite.

Back Wout van Aert @ 6.05/1 for Stage 8 Bet now

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Caleb Ewan (9.08/1) is a poor bet for the same reasons Philipsen is, and Biniam Girmay (17.016/1) is preferred over Mathieu van der Poel (10.09/1), the latter of whom may well be dragged into misplaced domestique duties for Philipsen and whose form has been questionable on this Tour when it has mattered.

After the disappointment of Stage 7, where malfunctioning gears saw recommended 15.014/1-bet Mark Cavendish capitulate in the closing stages, fans will want to see him rebound here, but his odds of around 20.019/1 likely sum-up his chances: the finish is too difficult for him here.

How will it affect the overall markets?

Mountains Classification points are on offer, but it's another day where the Points Classification takes centre stage.

As for the General Classification contenders, they will want to be alert for any audacious attacks on those final categorised climbs as riders target the Yellow Jersey.

*Odds correct at the time of writing