Jasper Philipsen ( 2.20 6/5 ) is the rightful favourite but not a value bet

A host of other speedsters will get close but aren't backable

Mark Cavendish ( 15.0 14/1 ) is the only rival that might have something different to offer

What's the stage like?

Flatter than any other on this year's Tour and, at just 170km, it's short, too.

A few Mountains Classification points are on offer on a pimple of a Category 4 climb 40km from the finish, but otherwise this stage should be dominated by the big sprint teams, who will let a breakaway dangle out in the distance, before a catch inside the last 10km.

The finish is flat, and although there's a complicated-looking bridge crossing around 3km out, the run-in looks straightforward.

Whisper this very quietly, but Mark Cavendish was the last rider to win a sprint into today's finish town of Bordeaux.

Who are the favourites?

There's little argument to be made against Jasper Philipsen (2.206/5) being favourite here: he brought the best sprinting form into the Tour, and his wins on Stage 3 and Stage 4 demonstrate that he is the rider to beat here. An argument can be made against those odds, though. In the calamitous maelstrom of a Tour sprint-stage finish, few riders can be considered to have a 45% chance of victory, as those odds imply.

Caleb Ewan (5.59/2) and Wout van Aert (20.019/1) have been the rivals to get closest to beating Philipsen so far, and cannot be discounted. However, it's hard to see what tactics Ewan can employ, other than those that have failed already. As for van Aert, he might have the beating of Philipsen on this Tour, but will need a harder finish than this.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Fabio Jakobsen (10.09/1) has looked bashed up after his crash on Stage 4 and should be avoided for now, and Dylan Groenewegen (12.011/1) looks short of his best.

Phil Bauhaus (14.013/1) will get close again, but won't win. All of which leaves Mark Cavendish (15.014/1), who has been consistent despite having no team to help him. With more luck surfing the wheels of his rivals, he looks value to take a surprise win and repeat history in Bordeaux.

How will it affect the overall markets?

It's a day for the General Classification riders to survive and recover, ahead of Sunday's rendezvous with the Puy de Dome. The attention, instead, turns to the Points Classification.

*Odds correct at the time of writing