Jonas Vingegaard ( 3.0 2/1 ) might not ride away with this Tour just yet.

It's an open stage, with lots of outsiders in with a chance

Ruben Guerreiro, 1000.0 at the time of writing, is value to cause an upset

What's the stage like?

Although the General Classification contenders have locked horns a few times in this first week - none more so than on Stage 5 - Stage 6 offers a summit finish, and the first chance to accurately assess the relative chances of the Yellow Jersey contenders.

A short stage, at just 145km, riders face four categorised climbs, including the iconic, super-category Tourmalet two-thirds of the way through, and the long drag up to the Cambasque plateau to finish.

The last 4km will be pivotal, with the road kicking-up to over 10% in places. Expect big time gaps.

Who are the favourites?

Given his performance on Stage 5, it's no surprise to see Jonas Vingegaard heading the market at 3.002/1. He rode away from all the Yellow Jersey contenders in the peloton there - including Tadej Pogacar (7.006/1) - and was closing the gap on breakaway buccaneer Jai Hindley (23.0022/1) on the final climb.

It doesn't quite follow that the die is cast here, though, and odds of 3.002/1 on Vingegaard look short. He may well feel his Stage 5 efforts in his legs here, and his rivals will be keen to strike back.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

I'll be interested to see if pre-Tour tip, Mattias Skjelmose (30.029/1), makes a bid for glory here, and Tom Pidcock (32.031/1) is certain to target one of these mountain stages in an attempt to repeat his Alpe d'Huez success from last year.

The stage is too open to take a serious position on, though, with so much depending on the intentions of the General Classification contenders. I can see a breakaway winning this and will have a speculative interest in Ruben Guerreiro, who is currently available at 1000.0 on the exchange, but is value at anything over 60.059/1. He won a mountain stage in the 2020 Giro and will be suited by this parcours.

Back Ruben Guerreiro @ 60.059/1 for Stage 6 Bet now

How will it affect the overall markets?

Slightly frustratingly, I didn't take my own advice and back Jonas Vingegaard for the Yellow Jersey prior to Stage 5, and the value has likely gone there now. It's not impossible that his advantage will be diminished by the end of this stage, though, so the market is one to watch closely.

*Odds correct at the time of writing