The last climb has a super-steep final section

Pogacar ( 4.00 3/1 ) and Vingegaard ( 13.00 12/1 ) could win, but likely won't have desire

A returning-to-form Alaphilippe ( 21.0 20/1 ) is a better choice than Pidcock ( 24.0 23/1 )

What's the stage like?

Welcome to ever-present Tour town, Pau, and the first mountain stage, as the race travels 163km into the Pyrenees.

The super-category Col se Soudet - 15km at 7.2% average gradient - comes at the midpoint, with two further categorised climbs coming before a 20km descent into the finish.

The last of those ascents, the Col de Marie Blanque, looks deceptively easy on the stage profile. It's not. The final 4km of the climb has ramps in excess of 14%, and any breakaway merchants might find their lead rapidly diminishing on its slopes. In-play bettors take note.

The finish is a largely uncomplicated run-in, with a steadily rising road.

Who are the favourites?

Already having stamped their superiority on the race on Stage 1 and Stage 2, it's no surprise to see Tadej Pogacar (4.003/1) and Jonas Vingegaard (13.0012/1) heading the market. If either had the desire to ride this stage with the intention of winning it, those odds might look interesting, but it's hard to see too many scenarios where the pair would ride with the requisite aggression this early in the Tour to make either of them a value choice.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

With the stage similar to the 2021 Mont Ventoux day won by Wout van Aert (20.019/1), it's no surprise to see him near the top of some lists, but the type of climbing here is different: the very steep slopes of the Marie Blanque are unlikely to play to his strengths.

Tom Pidcock (24.023/1), meanwhile, will relish them, and his descending is spoken about in hushed tones ever since his Stage 11 win last year, meaning that any gap he could get on that final climb would be difficult for any chasers to claw back. My suspicion, though, is that Pidcock will wait until later in the race to make a bid for stage glory. At present, he is too high up the General Classification to be given the freedom he would want from the other Yellow Jersey contenders.

The choice, then, is Julian Alaphilippe (21.020/1), who won a couple of similar stages to this in 2018, and showed at the Dauphine that he was coming back to some of his best form.

Back Julian Alaphilippe @ 21.020/1 for Stage 5 Bet now

How will it affect the overall markets?

The early stages have been there for the General Classification contenders to survive, rather than thrive. It all changes here, and although it's unlikely there will be any Tour winning moves, we will almost certainly see a few pretensions to glory end.

Elsewhere, watch out for who might seek a spot in the breakaway: there are lots of Mountains Classification points on offer.

*Odds correct at the time of writing