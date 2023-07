Philipsen ( 2.3 5/4 ) and Jakobsen ( 4.0 3/1 ) are obvious favourites

Wout van Aert is unlikely to change his luck here

Mark Cavendish @ 22.0 21/1 can make history

What's the stage like?

A mostly flat 182km. There's a single categorised climb 30km out, but this shouldn't overly trouble the sprint teams.

The last 3km are on a racing-car circuit with plenty of twists and turns, but the final 800m is flat, straight, and offers few excuses: the best sprinter should win this.

Who are the favourites?

Jasper Philipsen (2.35/4), victorious on Stage 3 - albeit in dubious circumstances - is a predictable favourite, especially as the flat and uncomplicated finish here will suit him better.

Fabio Jakobsen (4.03/1) finished a close fourth on Stage 3: an impressive showing on a finish that did not suit. It remains a toss-up between the top two sprinters in the world right now, but neither of them is an attractive betting proposition at relative short odds.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Wout van Aert (12.011/1) has been luckless on the Tour so far (as someone who has tipped him twice, I guess I would think that, though...) and might make amends here, but he's likely to be at an advantage on more difficult finishes, so others - the out-and-out speedsters - are preferred here.

That brings in the trio of Dylan Groenewegen (10.09/1), Caleb Ewan (17.016/1), and Mark Cavendish (22.021/1). Groenewegen looked a bit clueless on Stage 3, and confirmed what we have seen from him over the past few seasons: he remains a contender in these sprints but seems to fall short against the best.

Ewan was close up on Stage 3, taking an imperfect line, and can perhaps get closer on this finish. However, at the odds, the value bet is Cavendish. Having lost a wheel inside the last kilometre he came from a long way back to finish a close 6th on Stage 3, and will relish surfing the wheels on this simple racetrack finale. By stage-end, the outright record for Tour stage victories might be his.

Back Mark Cavendish @ 22.021/1 for Stage 4 Bet now

How will it affect the overall markets?

Important for the Points Classification and the Green Jersey contenders, it's another day for the Yellow Jersey wannabees to survive, ahead of the Pyrenees of Stage 5.

*Odds correct at the time of writing