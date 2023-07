Wout van Aert @ 10.0 9/1 will suit the testing finish

He's preferred over the less-versatile favourites of Philipsen and Jakobsen

General Classification contenders must avoid calamity

What's the stage like?

187km of rolling terrain along the Atlantic coast that should see a win from one of the sprinters.

There are four categorised climbs in the first half, but these shouldn't create too many issues, and although riding along the coast for 80km, a local tells me it isn't exposed, and that crosswinds - and the damage they can do to the peloton - are therefore unlikely.

The closing stages look treacherous. There is a hairpin bend 2km out, road furniture to navigate, and the road is constantly on a turn, including a long left-hander in the finishing straight. Given how amped-up the sprinters will be at their first opportunity, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see crashes.

The final metres kick-up slightly, which might make things more difficult for the out-an-out speedsters.

Who are the favourites?

Jasper Philipsen (3.185/40) brings the best form into the Tour, having won six times this season, but he's by no means been dominant. Arguably, at the Belgium Tour, rival Fabio Jakobsen (4.03/1) had the edge, but backing any rider at those odds on a stage that will be likely be chaotic seems like a poor strategy.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

As much as I am still desperate to play in the special Mark Cavendish market - as he seeks to claim outright the record for Tour stage wins - I've so far resisted. His odds of around 25.024/1 for this stage look about right; he'll likely need an easier stage with a flatter approach.

The same is true of Dylan Groenewegen (9.08/1) and Caleb Ewan (18.017/1), and so it's better to look for those riders with more versatility.

The best value bets are the trio of Wout van Aert (10.09/1), Mads Pedersen (16.015/1) and Biniam Girmay (24.023/1). It's a hard choice, but van Aert - luckless on Stage 1 and Stage 2 - will be keen to make amends here.

Back Wout van Aert @ 10.09/1 for Stage 3 Bet now

How will it affect the overall markets?

The Points Classification will start to take a proper shape by the end of the stage, with a clearer picture about whether points-hunter Mads Pedersen will be able to counter whoever is likely to win the most stages.

As for the Yellow Jersey, it's a day for the contenders to avoid trouble, which might be difficult with this run-in.

*Odds correct at the time of writing