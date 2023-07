Jonas Vingegaard ( 3.2 11/5 ) and Tadej Pogacar ( 7.2 6/1 ) are possibles, but unattractive

What's the stage like?

Short and brutal. Less than 134km, but with six categorised climbs, and ending with a summit finish, there are several sections of steep gradient ascents, as well as tricky descents.

The winner will need to be an accomplished and punchy climber, an able descender, and - perhaps most importantly - have the energy left to be competitive this late in the Tour.

Who are the favourites?

Jonas Vingegaard (3.211/5) and Tadej Pogacar (7.26/1) again top the lists, although neither are particularly attractive bets.

Vingegaard will be keen to avoid risks on the difficult descents and, presumably, will not be overly keen to draw more attention to his winning margin after all the doping questions he's been subjected to in recent days.

Pogacar, meanwhile, hardly looked convincing on Stage 17, and it's taking a lot on trust at those odds to believe that he is fully recovered and able to win a stage as hard as this.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

After his win on Stage 17, and his close finish on Stage 5, Felix Gall (12.011/1) will no doubt be motivated to be in any breakaway - especially given how close he now is to the head of the Mountains Classification - but an attempt to go for early points in that competition will likely limit his chances of winning the overall stage.

With the emphasis on descending in this stage, a better bet is Tom Pidcock (36.035/1). Crucially, perhaps, the weather forecast in the area for tomorrow is the coolest on the Tour so far, and given how much Pidcock has struggled with the heat and his fuelling, this might be enough to see his resurgence.

How will it affect the overall markets?

It's all about the Mountains Classification, where Giulio Ciccone remains the rightful favourite - expect some fierce competition in the early part of the stage.

