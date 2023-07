Neither van Aert or van der Poel impressed on Stage 1

Girmay @ 18.0 17/1 likes these sorts of stage profiles

Mohorovic @ 25.0 24/1 relishes longer days

What's the stage like?

Fairly similar to Stage 1, with lots of lumps and bumps but over a bit further: 209km. There are five categorised climbs again, with the difficult Jaizkibel - 8km at an average gradient of 5% - coming 16km from the finish.

The climb will likely see significant splits in the peloton, but it's a smaller hill, just 2km from the finish, which may be more interesting here, allowing a late breakaway from whichever riders remain.

Who are the favourites?

Wout van Aert (4.03/1) heads most lists and is a fair bet to take the honours, for all the reasons he was on Stage 1; however, those odds are on the short side, and value punters should look elsewhere, especially as he was a little inactive on the opening day.

Mathieu van der Poel (8.07/1) is likewise an obvious contender, on a punchy profile that perfectly suits his talents, but he struggled to live with the attacks on the first day, finishing down the field, and unless that was an elaborate feint, I'll wait to see some form from him before backing him again.

Biniam Girmay (18.017/1) beat van der Poel on a not dissimilar stage to this at the 2022 Giro d'Italia and, at the odds, looks the best value bet of the trio.

Back Biniam Girmay @ 18.017/1 for Stage 2 Bet now

Who are the most likely outsiders?

On a stage that covers much of the terrain of the one-day Clasica de San Sebastian, it's tempting to look to that race for clues as to what may happen here.

Those clues point to Neilson Powless (80.079/1) and Matej Mohoric (25.024/1), winner and runner-up respectively in 2022. Of the pair, Mohoric is favoured: he regularly wins on days with this kind of profile and is predominantly successful on the longer days. Stage 2 is the longest of this year's Tour.

Back Matej Mohoric @ 25.024/1 for Stage 2 Bet now

How will it affect the overall markets?

Much like Stage 1, it will allow for further clarification around who is targeting the Mountains Classification. Pre-race Green Jersey tip, Mads Pedersen, will hopefully collect more points in the intermediate sprint, and the General Classification contenders will no doubt be active again, but with limited impact on the outright market.

*Odds correct at the time of writing