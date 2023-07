Tadej Pogacar ( 6.0 5/1 ) and Jonas Vingegaard ( 7.2 6/1 ) are favourites

Lack of summit finish makes them unlikely winners, though

It's hard to look past Tom Pidcock ( 17.0 16/1 )

What's the stage like?

152km that packs in a lot of difficult climbing. Five categorised climbs, including three category ones and the iconic, super-category Col de Joux Plane to finish.

Less central to the stage's narrative than the Joux Plane, perhaps, but a crucial sub-plot will likely play out on the steep-in-sections Col de la Ramaz that precedes it, which provides the opportunity for aggressive riders to shred the teams of the General Classification contenders.

The finish is a technical, 12km descent into Morzine.

Who are the favourites?

As has become the norm on any stage with a bit of climbing, Tadej Pogacar (6.05/1) and Jonas Vingegaard (7.26/1) will top any list, but given this is not a summit finish, they are arguably not likely winners. If either of them were to take the victory, it would require an aggressive, high-risk ride that couldn't be considered wise in the circumstances.

Wisdom, though, is not Pogacar's strength, so who knows.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

This stage is likely to go the way of a bigger-priced rider, and Tom Pidcock (17.016/1) has to be supported. He has ridden a quiet Tour so far, but if he can repeat his 2022 Alpe d'Huez stage descending performance on these roads, he will be hard to beat.

Given their Stage 5 performance, Felix Gall (16.015/1) and Giulio Ciccone (28.027/1) can't be discounted, but the preference is for Britain's Pidcock.

How will it affect the overall markets?

Another crucial stage for the General Classification contenders, where Vingegaard will be hoping to stop leaking time to Pogacar.

*Odds correct at the time of writing