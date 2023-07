The nature of that climb will suit Jonas Vingegaard ( 5.8 5/1 )

Bastille Day will bring out a host of French hopefuls

Warren Barguil ( 80.0 79/1 ) is the pick of them

What's the stage like?

120km of not much followed by an ascent of the super-category Grand Colombier, a 17.4km climb with an average gradient of 7.1%.

Who are the favourites?

Tadej Pogacar (2.8415/8) and Jonas Vingegaard (5.85/1).

Much has been made of the relative difference in climbing abilities between Pogacar and Vingegaard, with the former allegedly more suited to the steep, explosive ascent, and the latter preferring the long, uneventful slogs like that offered at the stage finish today. We've seen Pogacar deliver the explosivity in recent days; this is the first stage where the Vingegaard side of that theory can be properly tested.

At the odds, Vingegaard is the value.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

It's entirely possible that a breakaway could win this. With so many hard days to come, the General Classification teams might be happy to leave their efforts as late as possible. That would make the stage open, especially on Bastille Day, where a host of French riders will want to chance their legs.

A case could be made for any of Warren Barguil (80.079/1), Romain Bardet (110.0109/1) and Thibaut Pinot (44.043/1), but the preference is for Barguil, who won a similar stage to this in 2017 that finished on the Col d'Izoard.

How will it affect the overall markets?

The betting for the Yellow Jersey will almost certainly have shifted significantly at the end of this stage.

