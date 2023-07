Mathieu van der Poel ( 9.0 8/1 ) will struggle to find a way to beat him

What's the stage like?

Only 167km, but it packs a lot of vertical gain into that distance, despite containing no climbs of note. Rather, the road rolls up-and-down throughout, with the five, minor categorised climbs indistinguishable from the other lumps and bumps on the stage profile.

Prior to the Tour, it would have been circled by most breakaway hopefuls as their best chance, so there's a possibility we'll see a big-priced winner if the teams of the punchier riders are depleted from their first week's exertions.

Who are the favourites?

Wout van Aert (5.04/1) - who is surely competing with Mark Cavendish for this Tour's unluckiest rider - is a deserving favourite and is probably worth an interest. He's among the best sprinters in the race but, unlike those speedsters, has enough climbing ability to excel on a stage like this too.

Where van Aert is in with a shout, Mathieu van der Poel (9.08/1) invariably is, too. For van der Poel to win, though, he will need to dispatch van Aert early on, and there's little guarantee of him being able to do that.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Magnus Court Nielson (13.012/1) and Matej Mohoric (20.019/1) are both worth thinking about as breakaway possibles. Nielson won a similar stage at the Giro, and Mohoric is the master of the long effort for home. However, given how open this stage may be, neither is particularly appealing at the odds.

More speculatively, Fred Wright (32.031/1) is worth supporting. He was ever-present at the front end of stages in 2022 at the Tour and Vuelta, and given he's been relatively quiet in this race so far, this might be his day.

How will it affect the overall markets?

The General Classification contenders will need to be alert, but it should largely be an uneventful day in most of the competitions, although expect Neilson Powless to be in any early breakaway as he tried to secure more points in the Mountains Classification.

