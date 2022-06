Tadej Pogacar will win the Tour de France and claim the Yellow Jersey for a third year in a row next month, according to the betting.

The three-week Tour, which is among the most gruelling sporting events in the world for its participants, starts on Friday in Copenhagen.

It will see around 200 cyclists race over 2,000 miles in just 23 days.

It concludes on Sunday 24 July and the market, which Pogacar 1.748/11, shows bettors are in little doubt that it will be the Slovenian celebrating that day in Paris.

Jonas Vingegaard is Pogacar's nearest rival in the market at 6.611/2. The Dane finished second in 2021 and would love to upset the odds by going one better this time.

His teammate Primoz Roglic 7.413/2 is also a leading contender but, after the 32-year-old, there's a step drop in the betting.

Alexander Vlasov 34.033/1 is the shortest price of the chasing pack and Welsh rider Geraint Thomas 36.035/1 comes next.

Thomas, who won the Tour in 2018, has been named in the Ineos Grenadiers team along with three other British riders - Adam Yates 110.0109/1, Tom Pidcock 300.0299/1 and Luke Rowe.

As the odds indicate, it would be a big surprise if Thomas were to triumph again but he comes into the race in good form, having won the Tour de Suisse last week.

We'll have more updates on the Tour de France betting as the riders make progress through their punishing race.