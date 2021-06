Tour de France 2021: Pogacar favourite but Thomas targets upset

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win the Tour de France which starts this Saturday (26 June).

It will begin in Brest with a first stage that amounts to a 198km trek through France's hilly cycling heartland. Rain and wind is forecast so stage one looks set to be a test of endurance to get one of the world's most gruelling sporting events underway.

France's current cycling star Julian Alaphilippe will be under pressure to win the first stage but, in the outright Tour betting, the 29-year-old is 40.039/1.

The Tour concludes in Paris on 18 July with its famous dash up the Champs Elysee.

Bettors are backing 22-year-old Pogacar 2.789/5, who last year became one of just seven cyclists to ever win the Tour at their first attempt, to come away with the yellow jacket again. He was the youngest winner since 1904.

His fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic 3.613/5 comes next in the outright betting.

Britain's hopes of a winner rest on Geraint Thomas 7.06/1 who won the Tour in 2018 but has faced difficulties with crashes and injuries since then.

Thomas won the Tour de Romandie last month and Ineos Grenadiers, for whom Thomas rides, sports director Servais Knaven warned opponents: "When he's at his best, he's not inferior to Pogacar and Roglic. He is super-motivated. You could see that in the Tour de Romandie, which he won in an impressive way. He realises that it could be one of his last chances to compete for the overall victory [in the Tour]."

Thomas's team-mate and fellow British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart is 65.064/1 in the betting.

