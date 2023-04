Brecel magic stuns O'Sullivan

Superb Si already making history

Selby and Allen to go long

We're down to the last-four and one-table set-up but after a quite extraordinary day, most observers will be surprised by the line-up.

Personally, I'm still in shock and awe from what Luca Brecel achieved yesterday. Winning all seven frames to turn an 10-6 deficit into a 13-10 victory over the GOAT and red-hot tournament favourite, Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Jiahui's dream still very much alive

Then there's the ongoing miracle story of Si Jiahui. The 20-year-old, world number 80, is still there, with a realistic chance of pulling off the biggest upset in the history of the championship.

In fact already Si is by far the least likely Crucible semi-finalist in living memory. And he thoroughly deserves to be there. This one-table set-up will be another new experience for the kid but he's handled every bit of pressure perfectly so far.

Has Brecel finally arrived in the elite?

These two contest the first semi this afternoon, with the Belgian a hot 4/9 favourite. That is fair. It is very feasible that Brecel has finally arrived where he belongs and will, over the course of the weekend, establish himself as part of the game's elite.

I was a big Brecel fan around six years ago, when it seemed his outstanding natural talent would inevitably be fine-tuned into an elite game, but that good run quickly soured. He's definitely come forward in the past year or so, but I still think he plays too quickly, too attacking, and will improve for tightening up.

Against Selby or Allen in the final, those shortcomings may well prove costly, but there's no reason to think they will against Si. This match will be a very open potting and break-building contest. That surely suits the Belgian, who has just outperformed Williams and O'Sullivan in that department. For the daily double, simply back the two favourites.

Daily double (pays £11.00 to a £5.00 stake)

Luca Brecel to win @ 4/9

Mark Selby @ 8/13





Selby in imperious form

On the basis of their quarter-final performances, Selby would easily beat Allen. The latter really struggled for most of his match with Jak Jones, whereas Selby was paid the ultimate compliment by his victim. John Higgins - arguably the best tactician in the history of the game - showered praise on Selby's 'tactical genius'.

Thankfully, both Allen and Selby were among my initial four outright picks so I'm assured of a finalist. On a lesser stage, in a shorter match, I'd be tempted to back the Northern Irishman as outsider. Their head-to-head is 11-11 and he can become world number one by winning this match.

Back Over 29.5 Frames @ Evens

However on this stage, over this distance, Selby has to be the call. He simply has no equal when it comes to a four session match at the Crucible. Whereas others like Allen seem to be tiring, the Jester is just getting started.

Nevertheless, I expect this game to go long, and very late, following lots of safety tussles. Over 29.5 Frames looks a solid bet at even money.

