</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-manchester-united-tips-and-best-bets-spurs-odds-tempting-to-recover-from-magpies-mauling-250423-140.html">Tottenham v Manchester United: Spurs to recover from Magpies mauling</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-newcastle-tips-isak-to-score-in-magpies-win-for-6-1-bet-builder-260423-200.html">Everton v Newcastle: Isak to score in Magpies win for 6/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-5-260423-204.html">Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/punchestown-thursday-tips-rhys-williams-is-taking-a-three-pronged-attack-in-the-la-touche-270423-1066.html">Punchestown Thursday Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the La Touche</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/punchestown-day-3-horse-racing-tips-going-for-a-touch-in-la-touche-cup-270423-134.html">Punchestown Day 3 Horse Racing Tips: Going for a touch in La Touche Cup</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-punchestown-return-can-see-a-sublime-performance-from-12-1-chance-270423-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Punchestown return can see a Sublime performance from 12/1 chance</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/mexico-open-at-vidanta-long-odds-golf-tips-in-form-reavie-chanced-at-vidanta-260423-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: In-form Reavie chanced at Vidanta </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-mexico-open-and-korea-championship-250423-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Mexico Open and Korea Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/korea-championship-first-round-leader-tips-look-to-lagergren-250423-719.html">Korea Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Look to Lagergren</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-lucknow-super-giants-stoinis-and-singh-prices-catch-the-eye-270423-206.html">Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants: Stoinis and Singh prices catch the eye </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-chennai-super-kings-ipl-tips-dont-expect-big-runs-at-jaipur-250423-171.html">Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Don't expect big runs at Jaipur</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-new-zealand-first-odi-tips-pakistan-need-to-buck-up-250423-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand First ODI Tips: Pakistan need to buck up</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-2-tips-brits-in-action-but-struff-the-best-bet-of-the-day-270423-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 2 Tips: Brits in action but Struff the best bet of the day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-outright-tips-alcaraz-leads-the-way-on-the-spanish-clay-260423-778.html">Madrid Masters Outright Tips: Alcaraz leads the way but do not discount Medvedev</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-1-tips-back-elahi-galan-to-beat-vulnerable-fav-bublik-260423-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 1 Tips: Back Elahi Galan to beat vulnerable fav Bublik</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-ronnie-to-march-forward-240423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Ronnie to march on</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-biden-declares-as-outsider-gambles-gather-steam-260423-171.html">US Election 2024: Biden declares as outsider gambles gather steam</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-biden-favourite-to-win-after-confirming-re-election-bid-250423-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Biden favourite after confirming re-election bid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Biden gradually firming up ahead of imminent declaration for 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/">World Snooker Tips</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Judd.220x167.jpg');"> <div><h4>World Snooker Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-27">27 April 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final", "name": "World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final", "description": "Paul Krishnamurty previews both of today's semi-finals from the Crucible. He's backing both favourites...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-27T10:12:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-27T11:05:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Krishnamurty previews both of today's semi-finals from the Crucible. He's backing both favourites... Brecel magic stuns O'Sullivan Superb Si already making history Selby and Allen to go long We're down to the last-four and one-table set-up but after a quite extraordinary day, most observers will be surprised by the line-up. Personally, I'm still in shock and awe from what Luca Brecel achieved yesterday. Winning all seven frames to turn an 10-6 deficit into a 13-10 victory over the GOAT and red-hot tournament favourite, Ronnie O'Sullivan. Jiahui's dream still very much alive Then there's the ongoing miracle story of Si Jiahui. The 20-year-old, world number 80, is still there, with a realistic chance of pulling off the biggest upset in the history of the championship. In fact already Si is by far the least likely Crucible semi-finalist in living memory. And he thoroughly deserves to be there. This one-table set-up will be another new experience for the kid but he's handled every bit of pressure perfectly so far. Has Brecel finally arrived in the elite? These two contest the first semi this afternoon, with the Belgian a hot 4/9 favourite. That is fair. It is very feasible that Brecel has finally arrived where he belongs and will, over the course of the weekend, establish himself as part of the game's elite. I was a big Brecel fan around six years ago, when it seemed his outstanding natural talent would inevitably be fine-tuned into an elite game, but that good run quickly soured. He's definitely come forward in the past year or so, but I still think he plays too quickly, too attacking, and will improve for tightening up. Against Selby or Allen in the final, those shortcomings may well prove costly, but there's no reason to think they will against Si. This match will be a very open potting and break-building contest. That surely suits the Belgian, who has just outperformed Williams and O'Sullivan in that department. For the daily double, simply back the two favourites. Daily double (pays £11.00 to a £5.00 stake) Luca Brecel to win @ 4/9 Mark Selby @ 8/13 Back the Daily Double @ 6/5 Selby in imperious form On the basis of their quarter-final performances, Selby would easily beat Allen. The latter really struggled for most of his match with Jak Jones, whereas Selby was paid the ultimate compliment by his victim. John Higgins - arguably the best tactician in the history of the game - showered praise on Selby's 'tactical genius'. Thankfully, both Allen and Selby were among my initial four outright picks so I'm assured of a finalist. On a lesser stage, in a shorter match, I'd be tempted to back the Northern Irishman as outsider. Their head-to-head is 11-11 and he can become world number one by winning this match. Back Over 29.5 Frames @ Evens However on this stage, over this distance, Selby has to be the call. He simply has no equal when it comes to a four session match at the Crucible. Whereas others like Allen seem to be tiring, the Jester is just getting started. Nevertheless, I expect this game to go long, and very late, following lots of safety tussles. Over 29.5 Frames looks a solid bet at even money. *Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/MarkSelby1280x720.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/MarkSelby1280x720.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/MarkSelby1280x720.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Krishnamurty", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_krishnamurty" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/MarkSelby1280x720.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/MarkSelby1280x720.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/MarkSelby1280x720.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/MarkSelby1280x720.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Four-time champion Mark Selby"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Mark Selby is hot favourite to land his fifth world title</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-mark-selby/32304981" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-mark-selby/32304981">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%20Semi-final%20Tips%3A%20Back%20a%20Selby%20v%20Brecel%20final&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html&text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%20Semi-final%20Tips%3A%20Back%20a%20Selby%20v%20Brecel%20final" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Krishnamurty previews both of today's semi-finals from the Crucible. He's backing both favourites...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Brecel magic stuns O'Sullivan</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Superb Si already making history</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Selby and Allen to go long</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>We're down to the last-four and <strong>one-table set-up</strong> but after a quite extraordinary day, most observers will be surprised by the line-up.</p><p>Personally, I'm still in shock and awe from what <strong>Luca Brecel</strong> achieved yesterday. Winning all seven frames to turn an 10-6 deficit into a 13-10 victory over the <strong>GOAT</strong> and red-hot tournament favourite, Ronnie O'Sullivan.</p><h2>Jiahui's dream still very much alive</h2><p></p><p>Then there's the ongoing <strong>miracle story</strong> of Si Jiahui. The 20-year-old, world number 80, is still there, with a realistic chance of pulling off the <strong>biggest upset in the history of the championship</strong>.</p><p>In fact already Si is by far the least likely Crucible semi-finalist in living memory. And he thoroughly deserves to be there. This one-table set-up will be another new experience for the kid but he's handled every bit of pressure perfectly so far.</p><h2>Has Brecel finally arrived in the elite?</h2><p></p><p>These two contest the first semi this afternoon, with the Belgian a hot <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>4/9</strong></span> favourite. That is fair. It is very feasible that Brecel has finally arrived where he belongs and will, over the course of the weekend, establish himself as part of the game's elite.</p><p>I was a big Brecel fan around six years ago, when it seemed his <strong>outstanding natural talent</strong> would inevitably be fine-tuned into an elite game, but that good run quickly soured. He's definitely come forward in the past year or so, but I still think he plays too quickly, too attacking, and <strong>will improve for tightening up</strong>.</p><p>Against Selby or Allen in the final, those shortcomings may well prove costly, but there's no reason to think they will against Si. This match will be a <strong>very open potting and break-building contest</strong>. That surely suits the Belgian, who has just outperformed Williams and O'Sullivan in that department. For the daily double, simply back the two favourites.</p><h2>Daily double (pays £11.00 to a £5.00 stake)</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/luca-brecel-v-si-jiahui/32304982"><strong>Luca Brecel to win @ 4/9</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-mark-selby/32304981"><strong>Mark Selby @ 8/13</strong></a><br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p></p> <a target="_blank" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Back the Daily Double @ 6/5</a></div><h2>Selby in imperious form</h2><p></p><p>On the basis of their quarter-final performances, Selby would easily beat Allen. The latter really struggled for most of his match with Jak Jones, whereas Selby was paid the <strong>ultimate compliment</strong> by his victim. John Higgins - arguably the best tactician in the history of the game - showered praise on Selby's '<strong>tactical genius</strong>'.</p><p>Thankfully, both Allen and Selby were among my initial four <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-130423-171.html">outright picks</a></strong> so I'm assured of a finalist. On a lesser stage, in a shorter match, I'd be tempted to back the Northern Irishman as outsider. Their <strong>head-to-head is 11-11</strong> and he can become world number one by winning this match.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 29.5 Frames @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-mark-selby/32304981" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Evens</a></div><p>However on this stage, over this distance, Selby has to be the call. He simply has no equal when it comes to a four session match at the Crucible. Whereas others like Allen seem to be tiring, the Jester is just getting started.</p><p>Nevertheless, I expect this game to go long, and very late, following lots of safety tussles. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-mark-selby/32304981">Over 29.5 Frames</a></strong> looks a solid bet at even money.</p><p></p><p><strong>*Follow Paul on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/paulmotty" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@paulmotty</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-mark-selby/32304981">Back Over 29.5 Frames 5u @ Evens</a><p> Daily Double - 5 units at 6/5 </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/luca-brecel-v-si-jiahui/32304982">Back Luca Brecel to win @ 4/9</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-mark-selby/32304981">Back Mark Selby @ 8/15</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-mark-selby/32304981" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-mark-selby/32304981">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%20Semi-final%20Tips%3A%20Back%20a%20Selby%20v%20Brecel%20final&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html&text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%20Semi-final%20Tips%3A%20Back%20a%20Selby%20v%20Brecel%20final" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/snooker-world-championship-final-preview-judd-trump-v-ronnie-osullivan-300422-871.html">Snooker World Championship Final: Back Ronnie to claim a piece of history</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/ROS.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ROS.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-rejuvenated-trump-can-deny-osullivans-bid-for-history-300422-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Rejuvenated Trump can deny O'Sullivan's bid for history</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Judd Trump celebrates.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Judd%20Trump%20celebrates.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/world-snooker-semi-final-tips-both-williams-and-higgins-rate-good-value-to-upset-the-odds-280422-171.html">World Snooker Semi Final Tips: Both Williams and Higgins rate good value to upset the odds</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Higgins tour.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Higgins%20tour.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Higgins tour.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Higgins%20tour.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-ronnie-to-march-forward-240423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Ronnie to march on</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/0d6238dc09eb5a5b55748d280d03290a6e804209.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/0d6238dc09eb5a5b55748d280d03290a6e804209.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-9-tips-wilson-a-worthy-favourite-to-down-higgins-230423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 9 Tips: Wilson a worthy favourite to down Higgins</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Kyren Wilson.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Kyren%20Wilson.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/">More World Snooker Championship</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More UK Other Sports</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/" class=" "> Boxing </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/" class="active "> Snooker </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/" class=" "> Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/uk-snooker-championship/" class=" "> UK Snooker Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/" class="active "> World Snooker Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/" class=" "> Match Previews </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/" class=" "> Darts </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/wayne-mardle/" class=" "> Wayne Mardle </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/" class=" "> Formula One </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/" class=" "> Other </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/" class=" "> Tour De France </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/" class=" "> UFC </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1682600388" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Other Sports
Snooker
World Snooker Championship
World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket