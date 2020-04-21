World Snooker Championship Quiz: Test your knowledge of the Crucible years

Considered to be the greatest test of mentality as well as ability, the World Snooker Championship is the game's ultimate prize.

Staged over 17 days at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world, the list of winners of snooker's greatest prize is littered with legends of the game. From five minute maximum breaks to marathon final frame deciders the Crucible has seen it all thanks to players like Rocket Ronnie, the Nugget, Hurricane Higgins and the Whirlwind.

Unfortunately this year's renewal has been postponed, although it is likely to be staged in the summer or autumn. In the meantime, why not take our quiz and hopefully trigger some magical memories of World Snooker Championships gone by.