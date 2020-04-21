To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Championship Quiz: Test your knowledge of the Crucible years

Question 1 of 12

What year did the World Snooker Championship move to the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield?

Question 2 of 12

And who holds the record for the most World Snooker Championship wins in the modern era?

Question 3 of 12

What is known as the Crucible Curse?

Question 4 of 12

The Matchroom Mob teamed up with Chas & Dave to record Snooker Loopy in 1986. Which former World Champion was not part of the Matchroom Mob?

Question 5 of 12

Who became the first player to make a maximum 147 break at the World Championships?

Question 6 of 12

How long did the deciding frame last in the famous 1985 black ball final?

Question 7 of 12

Ronnie O'Sullivan's fastest ever maximum break in 1997 was against which opponent?

Question 8 of 12

Jimmy White lost five consecutive finals from 1990, four to Stephen Hendry and one to who?

Question 9 of 12

Who won his last world title 18 years after winning the World Snooker Championship for the first time?

Question 10 of 12

As a 23-year-old qualifier, who beat reigning champ Stephen Hendry on his Crucible debut only to become World Champion himself 15 years later?

Question 11 of 12

John Parrott produced the first Crucible whitewash in a 10-0 first round win in 1992. Which veteran player did he beat?

Question 12 of 12

If you were watching a match between The Kid and Sprog, which two former World Champions would you be watching?

The World Snooker Championship would normally be the sporting highlight over the next two weeks, so how about testing your knowledge and relive some of the Crucible's greatest moments...

Considered to be the greatest test of mentality as well as ability, the World Snooker Championship is the game's ultimate prize.

Staged over 17 days at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world, the list of winners of snooker's greatest prize is littered with legends of the game. From five minute maximum breaks to marathon final frame deciders the Crucible has seen it all thanks to players like Rocket Ronnie, the Nugget, Hurricane Higgins and the Whirlwind.

Unfortunately this year's renewal has been postponed, although it is likely to be staged in the summer or autumn. In the meantime, why not take our quiz and hopefully trigger some magical memories of World Snooker Championships gone by.

Mike Norman,

