<header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-25">25 April 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish", "name": "World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish", "description": "Paul Krishnamurty updates the quarter-finals at the halfway stage and recommends bets in three of the four matches...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-25T22:28:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-25T23:32:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Krishnamurty updates the quarter-finals at the halfway stage and recommends bets in three of the four matches... O'Sullivan well ahead McGill's Crucible experience to count Hard to split Selby and Higgins In stark contrast to the second round, which produced only one close finish, the quarter-finals are perfectly poised. Only Ronnie O'Sullivan is ahead, by 10-6 against Luca Brecel. Mark Allen and Jak Jones are tied at 8-8, while both Mark Selby v John Higgins and Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui are 4-4. There's no need to add anything to that O'Sullivan match as yesterday's recommended bets on 13-7 and 13-8 are very much in-play. Either score would also leave the daily double in a very strong position. To land the other half, we need anything but a 5-0 whitewash in the final session of Allen v Jones. McGill to end Jiahui's superb run Despite failing to build a lead, McGill has shortened slightly to 8/13. That is presumably based on Si conceding a 4-1 lead in what was his first bad session of the tournament. Harsh on that alone, but I preferred the Scot at the start and still do. Back Anthony McGill to win 13-10 @ 13/2 Simply, McGill's pedigree in this tournament warrants the utmost respect. If it happens, he will be a tough opponent for O'Sullivan in the semi. He must be clear favourite against a 20 year-old novice under these high-pressure Crucible conditions. Use that 8/13 for the first leg of the daily treble, and try a correct score on 13-10. Daily treble (pays £14.09 to a £3.00 stake) Anthony McGill to win @ 8/13 Over 23.5 Frames in Allen/Jones @ 4/5 Over 22.5 Frames in Selby/Higgins @ 8/13 Back the Daily Treble @ 37/10 Jones can take Allen all the way Regarding the second leg, Jones is more than holding his own and is not to be written off in the final session. Allen was poor today, but that of course could just be the bad session or two that everyone endures over 17 days. Nevertheless, there is no sign as yet of him dominating and Jones has plenty of bottle. Everything points to a very close finish. The best snooker of a somewhat mixed day came in the Selby/Higgins match. If we'd priced this up at the start of the tournament, Selby would have been a heavy favourite. Considerably shorter than today's 1.82 on the exchange. Despite the Jester being one of my outright picks, I can't disagree. Back Mark Selby to win 13-12 @ 7/1 Higgins' sudden resurgence has spooked me, having written him off for this weeks or months ago. This isn't the first time he's suddenly turned it around and his record here speaks for itself. 8.2 for the title is tempting, especially given that Allen and O'Sullivan's form was patchy today. In the form shown so far, I'd back him against either. Back John Higgins to win 13-12 @ 7/1 Selby will have been mighty relieved to get out of the first session at 4-4. In the previous round he also could have fallen further behind against Gary Wilson, but dug in as he does and ended up winning easily. This will be much tougher though and a very obvious candidate to go to a deciding frame. Back 13-12 both ways and put Over 22.5 Frames in the Daily Treble. *Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Higgins tour.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Higgins tour.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Higgins tour.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Krishnamurty", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_krishnamurty" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Higgins tour.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Higgins tour.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Higgins tour.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Higgins tour.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Four-time world champion John Higgins"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">John Higgins looks a serious title contender</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/john-higgins-v-mark-selby/32299051" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/john-higgins-v-mark-selby/32299051">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%20Quarter-final%20Tips%3A%20Selby%20and%20Higgins%20primed%20for%20a%20late%20finish&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html&text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%20Quarter-final%20Tips%3A%20Selby%20and%20Higgins%20primed%20for%20a%20late%20finish" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Krishnamurty updates the quarter-finals at the halfway stage and recommends bets in three of the four matches...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>O'Sullivan well ahead</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>McGill's Crucible experience to count</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Hard to split Selby and Higgins</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>In stark contrast to the second round, which produced only one close finish, the quarter-finals are <strong>perfectly poised</strong>. Only Ronnie O'Sullivan is ahead, by 10-6 against Luca Brecel. Mark Allen and Jak Jones are tied at 8-8, while both Mark Selby v John Higgins and Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui are 4-4.</p><p>There's no need to add anything to that O'Sullivan match as <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-ronnie-to-march-forward-240423-171.html">yesterday's recommended bets</a></strong> on 13-7 and 13-8 are very much in-play. Either score would also leave the daily double in a very strong position. To land the other half, we need anything but a 5-0 whitewash in the final session of Allen v Jones.</p><h2>McGill to end Jiahui's superb run</h2><p></p><p>Despite failing to build a lead, McGill has shortened slightly to 8/13. That is presumably based on Si conceding a 4-1 lead in what was his first bad session of the tournament. Harsh on that alone, but I preferred the Scot at the start and still do.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Anthony McGill to win 13-10 @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/anthony-mcgill-v-si-jiahui/32299191" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">13/2</a></div><p>Simply, McGill's pedigree in this tournament warrants the utmost respect. If it happens, he will be a tough opponent for O'Sullivan in the semi. He must be clear favourite against a 20 year-old novice under these <strong>high-pressure Crucible conditions</strong>. Use that 8/13 for the first leg of the daily treble, and try a correct score on 13-10.</p><h2>Daily treble (pays £14.09 to a £3.00 stake)</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/anthony-mcgill-v-si-jiahui/32299191"><strong>Anthony McGill to win @ 8/13</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-jak-jones/32293012"><strong>Over 23.5 Frames in Allen/Jones @ 4/5</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/john-higgins-v-mark-selby/32299051"><strong>Over 22.5 Frames in Selby/Higgins @ 8/13</strong></a><br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p></p> <a target="_blank" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Back the Daily Treble @ 37/10</a></div><h2>Jones can take Allen all the way</h2><p></p><p>Regarding the second leg, Jones is more than holding his own and is not to be written off in the final session. <strong>Allen was poor today</strong>, but that of course could just be the bad session or two that everyone endures over 17 days. Nevertheless, there is no sign as yet of him dominating and Jones has <strong>plenty of bottle</strong>. Everything points to a very close finish.</p><p>The best snooker of a somewhat mixed day came in the Selby/Higgins match. If we'd priced this up at the start of the tournament, Selby would have been a heavy favourite. Considerably shorter than today's 1.82 on the exchange. Despite the Jester being one of my <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-130423-171.html">outright picks</a></strong>, I can't disagree.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mark Selby to win 13-12 @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/john-higgins-v-mark-selby/32299051" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/1</a></div><p>Higgins' sudden resurgence has spooked me, having written him off for this weeks or months ago. This isn't the first time he's suddenly turned it around and his record here speaks for itself. <strong>8.2 for the title is tempting</strong>, especially given that Allen and O'Sullivan's form was patchy today. In the form shown so far, I'd back him against either.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back John Higgins to win 13-12 @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/john-higgins-v-mark-selby/32299051" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/1</a></div><p>Selby will have been mighty relieved to get out of the first session at 4-4. In the previous round he also could have fallen further behind against Gary Wilson, but dug in as he does and ended up winning easily. This will be much tougher though and a very obvious candidate to go to a <strong>deciding frame</strong>. <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2>
<section class="promo__desc">
<div class="description "><header></header>
<section class="promo__desc">
<div class="description">
<p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p>
</div>
</section>
</div>
</section> href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/anthony-mcgill-v-si-jiahui/32299191">Back Anthony McGill to win 13-10 1u @ 13/2</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/john-higgins-v-mark-selby/32299051">Back Mark Selby to win 13-12 1u @ 7/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/john-higgins-v-mark-selby/32299051">Back John Higgins to win 13-12 1u @ 7/1</a></p><p>Daily Treble - 3 units at 37/10</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/anthony-mcgill-v-si-jiahui/32299191">Back Anthony McGill to win @ 8/13</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-jak-jones/32293012">Back Over 23.5 Frames in Allen/Jones @ 4/5</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/john-higgins-v-mark-selby/32299051">Back Over 22.5 Frames in Selby/Higgins @ 8/13</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/john-higgins-v-mark-selby/32299051" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/john-higgins-v-mark-selby/32299051">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%20Quarter-final%20Tips%3A%20Selby%20and%20Higgins%20primed%20for%20a%20late%20finish&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-betting%2Fworld-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html&text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%20Quarter-final%20Tips%3A%20Selby%20and%20Higgins%20primed%20for%20a%20late%20finish" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/snooker-world-championship-final-preview-judd-trump-v-ronnie-osullivan-300422-871.html">Snooker World Championship Final: Back Ronnie to claim a piece of history</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/ROS.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ROS.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-rejuvenated-trump-can-deny-osullivans-bid-for-history-300422-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Rejuvenated Trump can deny O'Sullivan's bid for history</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Judd Trump celebrates.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Judd%20Trump%20celebrates.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/world-snooker-semi-final-tips-both-williams-and-higgins-rate-good-value-to-upset-the-odds-280422-171.html">World Snooker Semi Final Tips: Both Williams and Higgins rate good value to upset the odds</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Higgins tour.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Higgins%20tour.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-ronnie-to-march-forward-240423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Ronnie to march on</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/0d6238dc09eb5a5b55748d280d03290a6e804209.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/0d6238dc09eb5a5b55748d280d03290a6e804209.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-9-tips-wilson-a-worthy-favourite-to-down-higgins-230423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 9 Tips: Wilson a worthy favourite to down Higgins</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Kyren Wilson.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Kyren%20Wilson.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-8-tips-dont-bank-on-an-easy-selby-win-220423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 8 Tips: Don't bank on an easy Selby win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/mcgill1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/mcgill1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/">More World Snooker Championship</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More UK Other Sports</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/" class=" "> Boxing </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/" class="active "> Snooker </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/" class=" "> Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/uk-snooker-championship/" class=" "> UK Snooker Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/" class="active "> World Snooker Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/" class=" "> Match Previews </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/" class=" "> Darts </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item 