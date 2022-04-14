World Championship Preview: A look at the key contenders

It's almost showtime in Sheffield.

The biggest names in the sport are ready to fight it out for the most prestigious prize - but who are the heavyweights to watch out for?

Is Robertson the man to beat?

Neil Robertson goes into this year's World Championship as the rightful bookmakers' favourite - but question marks hover above his head owing to his disappointing Crucible record.

It was 12 years ago when he won his first only world title and he's only managed to reach the final four once since then, which tells you he has some kind of mental block when he gets to the showpiece event of the season.

For a player of his immense talent, this record is way short of what he would expect.



But maybe things could be different this time? The Australian has had a phenomenal season already winning four big events including the Masters and is universally regarded as the best player on the planet right now.

His fortunes are inevitably going to come down to how he handles playing at a venue he openly says he doesn't enjoy.

His first round opponent is debutant Ashley Hugill who if he can catch in the headlights might be an ideal starter to establish himself in the tournament.

You can back Robertson @ 10/3

Trump a little under the radar

By his own immense standards, it has been a season of moderate disappointment for Judd Trump.

He's managed to add another two pieces of silverware to his trophy cabinet but has lost his place at the top of the word rankings as these successes have been surrounded by a number of early exits from tournaments.

Although still among the favourites to win the event, the expectation as he comes to Sheffield has perhaps subsided a little which could make him dangerous again.

His record at the major events has been a topic of wide discussion since he won the World Championship in 2019 but it's worth remembering that it took O'Sullivan three years to add a second title to his first, so perhaps this is an omen.

Trump's incredible talent should not be written off. If he can beat Hossein Vafaei in the first round and get the wind in his sails, we know how difficult he can be to stop.

You can back Trump @ 9/2

Can Ronnie draw level with Hendry?

The answer in short to this question is absolutely.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has played a lot of snooker this season and most importantly produced signature moments of brilliance at times. He won the World Grand Prix with a late flourish in the final against Robertson, took apart Trump at the Players Championship and hit 10 centuries in two matches at the Tour Championship.

This shows he still has it in him to take down the best when everything clicks - and maybe he'll find some of his old magic in Sheffield to capture his seventh world title.

He's been handed a difficult first round tie against Dave Gilbert but that may not be a bad thing as he'll need to hit the ground running from the off.

You can back O'Sullivan @ 11/2

The Jester is back

It's been a season of turmoil off the table for the defending champion Mark Selby as he's been battling against bouts of mental health issues.

He returns to the Crucible after a month away from the sport and so it's difficult to know exactly what frame of mind he'll be in.

Such is Selby's pedigree in this event, it certainly wouldn't' surprise anyone to see him win a fifth World Championship and repeat the back-to-back successes he enjoyed in 2016 and 2017 but likewise an early exit could be understandable if he's not quite in the right space.

He's got Jamie Jones up first who reached the quarter-finals a decade ago and is a bullish opponent so he'll need to settle early if he's to play his way into the tournament.

You can back Selby @ 8/1

Higgins looking to bounce back

There's no doubting Higgins is on the podium when it comes to naming the greatest players of all time and a piece of history could lay in front of him as he bids to become the first player to be world champion in four different decades.

But there are some demons for him to fight if he's to lift the title this time in Sheffield.

He's lost in four finals this season and the most recent one saw him spurn a big lead at the Tour Championship against Robertson. That could be difficult for him to recover from and if you consider he also lost three straight finals at the World Championship between 2017 and 2019, there has to be a slight question mark over his ability to get the job done.

His first round match sees him take on one of the most dangerous qualifiers in the shape of lightening-fast and super-talented Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

You can back Higgins @ 12/1

Wilson waiting for his turn

Kyren Wilson has been quietly knocking on the door at the World Championship in recent years and is a player who seems to produce his best in Sheffield.

He's reached the quarter-finals in the last six years in succession here and has been to the one-table setup in three of his past four visits, so the format seems to suit him.

That said, he's been given a stinker of a first round draw against Ding Junhui and will be right up against from the first ball. He knocked Robertson last year here and Trump the time before so seems to really get himself up for the big occasions at the tournament

He is without doubt one to watch this year and a big opening win will set him up superbly.

You can back Wilson @ 16/1