World Snooker Championship Tips: Robbo and Hawkins to produce another marathon

So far, the second round has been utterly enthralling. All four completed matches went to 13-11 or better, while Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui are tied at 4-4. Neither of the last two matches, starting today, are likely to be one-sided. Far from it.

Robbo v Hawkins could be a classic

The only time Neil Robertson and Barry Hawkins met at the Crucible, the 2015 quarter-finals, the match went to a deciding frame. A repeat of that wouldn't be a surprise, nor Hawkins upsetting the odds again at [3.55].

In truth this is a tricky game psychologically for me. Robertson is my main outright tip and, confident of his claims, I'm loathe to bet against. Nevertheless Hawkins is a tempting price given a superb Crucible record. Backing him as underdog here has often paid off.

Rather than try and separate them, I think the best move is to simply back another long match - Over 22.5 Frames amounts to 13-10 either way, or closer.

Back Over 22.5 Frames in Robertson v Hawkins 4u @ 5/4

Finally, we get to see Kyren Wilson today. As explained earlier in the week when tipping him for the title at [24.0], the 'Warrior' has a significant advantage after getting a walkover in the first round. At most, his tournament will last nine days.

Of course the flipside is that he might be cold coming in, whereas his opponent is very much match-fit, having won two matches to qualify then produced arguably the best first round performance, hitting four tons.

Shorter Gould odds could be an over-reaction

Martin Gould is all the rage after that drubbing of Stephen Maguire and consequently much shorter than he would otherwise. Prior to this, I would have priced Wilson at [1.3] over best of 25. In fact, he is trading at [1.58].

For me, this is an over-reaction. Gould has always been a talented, yet very streaky player. Maguire is probably his favourite opponent. Every time Wilson has turned up at the Crucible, he's impressed from the outset.

We try to avoid recommending short odds-on chances on these pages but I must say taking [1.58] seems the best way of getting with Wilson - more so than handicap targets.

Therefore I will re-affirm the sense in backing him for the tournament, despite having to face Judd Trump next. For a further interest, try an OddsBoost via the Sportsbook - 23/10 he wins the first four frames.

Back Kyren Wilson to win the first four frames 1u @ 23/10

Finally, an in-running trade. Jamie Clarke leads Anthony McGill 6-2 for what would be another upset. The young Welshman is on the unlikeliest run I can ever recall in this tournament. It has been amazing to follow, a great story. Now, perhaps, the nerves kick in.

These best of 25 frame matches are famous for their swings back and forth. This looks perfect for a comeback - the superior and more experienced player fighting back during the middle session. Try a back to lay, setting the order to cashout at [1.7] should McGill ever shorten so far.

Back Anthony McGill 5u @ [3.7]

Place order to lay 10u @ [1.7]



