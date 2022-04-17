World Snooker Championship Day 2 Tips: Back Williams to make a fast start

Two matches get underway on Sunday, both of which look very tricky from a betting perspective. In addition, four matches play to a finish so let's mix and match for today's acca.

Daily Acca (£1 stake pays £9.52)

Back Anthony McGill to beat Liam Highfield @ 1.42/5

Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the -4.5 Frame Handicap @ 1.84/5

Back Stephen Maguire to win the -3.5 Frame Handicap @ 2.111/10

Back Mark Williams to win 1st Six Frames @ 1.84/5

First to McGill, who starts out at 10am against Liam Highfield. The Scot looks a lively outsider for the title, after superb runs in the past two renewals. He came within a whisker of the 2020 final and eliminated O'Sullivan last year, before losing in a deciding frame of the quarter-final.

Highfield isn't one of the stronger qualifiers. Both previous Crucible visits ended in comfortable defeats - 10-5 to Mark Allen and 10-4 to Judd Trump last year. The only negative is that McGill is used to being an underdog here and has struggled when favourite, but that's a weak reason to back an otherwise predictable win.

Gilbert has blown his chance

O'Sullivan restarts against Dave Gilbert in the afternoon with a 6-3 lead. We have a live bet running from yesterday about a 10-6/10-7 scoreline but, in truth, I doubt Gilbert will win that many. Having lost every previous match against Ronnie and held a 3-0 lead here, losing six frames on the spin has likely broken the qualifier's resistance.

Stephen Maguire built a nice 6-3 lead against Shaun Murphy in a poor session. It reinforced my concern that Murphy's game is in no sort of shape after a troubled season. I doubt he will offer much in the way of a comeback if the Scot can maintain a respectable level. Again, back the front-runner on the handicap, in a single as well as the acca.

Williams should prove too strong for White

Finally one of the most interesting matches of the round. Mark Williams begins his bid for a fourth title against an amateur, although it isn't as predictable as that sounds. He knows fellow Welshman Michael White's game well, and has struggled against it.

Amazingly, the 30 year-old leads 4-1 in their career head-to-head. That includes a ranking semi-final and two clashes in majors. The last two were by comfortable four-frame margins, including on this stage, nine years ago. White's career went downhill, (hence the amateur status), but he is a two-time ranking event winner. He's done brilliantly to get here, winning four matches. All against capable opponents.

Leaving White aside, I'm quite sweet on Williams' title chances as he's playing very well again and has a fair draw. Whilst head-to-head records should always be respected, I'm still inclined towards thinking this will be one-sided. Williams in-form usually blows away inferior players, from the outset. Try 7-2 and 8-1 scorelines over the first session.

