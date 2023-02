Williams overdue a run at home title

Robertson worth another chance

Allen drawn to contend again

The last two Welsh Open renewals produced monumental shocks, with Joe Perry and Jordan Brown winning at pre-tournament odds in excess of 200/1. Considering that three of the last five ranking events were also won by players outside the top-16 (Ali Carter, Chris Wakelin and Gary Wilson), there is plenty to say that looking for similar upsets is the way to go nowadays.

It should be noted, however, that this wasn't the historic norm for the Welsh Open. Previously the biggest upsets this century came from Stuart Bingham and Stephen Maguire - backable at merely around the 33/1 mark. It has a prestigious reputation and is the final leg of the Home Nations Series. Nevertheless, the fact it takes place in the middle of a very busy run of events probably adds to the randomness.

Especially when the last-128 round is ongoing, this column seeks to provide a mix of strong fancies near the top of the market and huge-priced outsiders. This plan is no exception.

Williams primed for another big run

Let's start with a stat that may surprise. It is 20 years since Mark Williams reached a Welsh Open final. There is zero chance that relates to any lack of incentive or commitment, and I can't believe pressure on home turf explains it either. He did reach the semis two years ago.

Whatever the reason, this year's draw offers a great chance of redemption. Because Perry is the number one seed, the top section is by far the least competitive. Only Williams or the increasingly disappointing Kyren Wilson can be legitimately described as players from elite and there is little comparison between their recent form.

Mark was absolutely superb when reaching the Masters final and also when getting touched off in a classic to Neil Robertson in the English Open, prior to Christmas. His early path here is tricky, in the form of compatriots Michael White and Jak Jones, but I'll back him to come through. Very, very few are more efficient against inferior opponents.

Stick with Saengkham

If Williams can reach the last-eight, he'll be a strong favourite in that round. This mini-section looks between Perry, another Welshman in Ryan Day, plus two up-and-comers who frequently get a mention in this column - Noppon Saengkham and Joe O'Connor.

The Thai gets the marginal nod at 66/1. He has the easier earlier path and was quite brilliant at the World Grand Prix, reaching the semis at the expense of Williams, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby. That's his second semi-final of the season and fourth in ranking events, including here in 2018. A change of luck is due and Saengkham fits a very similar profile to Perry and Brown.

Robertson to emerge from brutal section

In contrast to that relatively weak quarter, the second one is very much a 'group of death' scenario, involving Robertson, Judd Trump, Shaun Murphy and Jack Lisowski, plus plenty of capable outsiders.

Robertson - unlike most of his career - has been very expensive to follow this season, but that is reflected by bigger odds this week, for what would be his third Welsh Open title. The lack of a recent title doesn't deter me from going in again. His first couple of matches look pretty straightforward so there's a reasonable chance he may never have to worry about Trump in the quarters.

Trump opposable against in-form Selt

Despite winning the Masters, after which he acknowledged he wasn't at his best, Trump still looks opposable. Even his first match against David Grace is a potential banana-skin and in the third round, Matt Selt could be a very tough opponent.

If including Championship League matches - Selt's 7-10 head-to-head against Trump is perfectly respectable. His commitment to the cause can't be doubted right now, having featured in every group of that minor event last week. He won 25 matches out of 44, and is clearly in decent form.

As always in these eight-selection columns, staking is a dilemma. Having staked ten units on the top-half, it wouldn't be prudent to go in too heavily on the big-guns in the bottom half. Therefore, whilst both Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby are feared in the extreme, both are swerved.

Allen has easy early draw

Selby is pitched in the same section as player of the year Mark Allen, plus Ding Junhui, Luca Brecel and Barry Hawkins, to mention just three among numerous outsiders.

Within these mini-sections though, its notable how much easier Allen's path is than the rest. I find it very hard to make a case for Allen not reaching the last-16 at least, by which time the others may well have carved one another up. In any case, on form, he's the one to beat.

Improving Haotian worth following

In Selby's eighth of the draw, throw a few pennies on Lyu Haotian at 200/1 instead. Long known as a player of talent, the 25 year-old is developing fast as a good match player, proficient in the early rounds against similar or lesser opposition. He's already reached two ranking quarter-finals this term.

In the final section, it is a real wrench to leave out O'Sullivan. He's won this title four times and really looks a class apart. The big-name dangers, John Higgins and Stuart Bingham, are very hard to back right now whilst enduring dismal seasons by their own standards. Ali Carter comes into the argument after his German Masters triumph but he's plenty short enough at 25/1, given a low career win ratio.

Could these outsiders stop Ronnie?

Therefore, I will keep stakes to an absolute minimum with these two selections. Both Matthew Stevens and Tian Pengfei have the experience and matchplay skills to negotiate relatively winnable paths, apart from the obstacle of O'Sullivan. Of course both would be huge outsiders against the Rocket, but they have beaten him before and given that matches are over best-of-seven up until the quarter-finals, hope springs eternal of an upset.

