Thursday's UK Snooker Tips: Impressive Wilson to march on

It has been a good couple of days for the column with seven out of eight selections winning but, to be honest, I'm far less confident about today's remaining quartet of fourth round matches.

Top of the bill is what appears to be a very one-sided encounter between Judd Trump and Ricky Walden. The world number one is a 1.141/7 chance to prevail so we're looking at side markets.

Walden presents little threat to Trump

Walden is perfectly capable of avoiding humiliation but an upset makes no appeal. He's here courtesy of a final frame decider against a struggling Mark Williams, in which he invariably needed multiple chances to win frames.

Back Judd Trump to win 6-2 1u @ 16/5

He won't get anything like those opportunities against Trump, who leads their head-to-head 4-1, with the last three all coming in big matches by clear margins. For an interest, try 6-2 at 16/5.

Will Lisowski rise to the occasion?

Jack Lisowski versus Xiao Guodong is very hard to call. The former is the superior player. It is unlikely but plausible that he becomes UK champion, whereas I simply cannot envisage Guodong holding the trophy aloft on Sunday night.

However that is reflected by the odds and on the flipside, Guodong is a much more solid, reliable type. Nothing would surprise but again for an interest, try Lisowski for the -2.5 Frame Handicap at 7/4 in hope that he brings his considerable A game.

Back Jack Lisowski to win the 2.5 Frame Handicap 1u @ 7/4

On the basis of their performances in the previous round, Kyren Wilson and Graeme Dott could serve up a classic tonight. Both were outstanding in beating Kurt Maflin and Stuart Bingham respectively.

Bang-in-form Wilson remains a winner-in-waiting

In Wilson's case, it came as no surprise. He's been in fine fettle since losing the Gibraltar Open final in a decider to Trump just before the first lockdown. I was also impressed with his performance against Mark Joyce in the last-64 and note he's now hit nine 80+ breaks in the competition.

In contrast, Dott's performance was a massive improvement on what he's been showing of late. Whilst always respected, especially in majors, the Scot is some way behind Wilson in the game right now - fourth versus 22nd in the world rankings. Trust the younger man to confirm supremacy via the -1.5 Frame Handicap.

Back Kyren Wilson to win the 1.5 Frame Handicap 5u @ 8/11

Finally, I offer no opinion in the other match. Lu Ning has played the best snooker of anyone but it is risky to assume it will persist. Likewise, Pang Janxu looks an amazing prospect and was superb in beating Maguire from 5-3 down, but this is the biggest game of his life.



Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty



