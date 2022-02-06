Players Championship Snooker: One player to back from each quarter

Following an extraordinary few months of snooker, I must come clean. For the first time in over 40 years of watching this game, I'm feeling somewhat disorientated. Stunned, even.

Snooker has always been a predictable sport - at least at the top end. When superstars emerged, we knew they were coming. Stephen Hendry, Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby or Judd Trump didn't surprise anyone. The bigger surprises were when those who appeared to have it all, such as Stephen Maguire or Matthew Stevens, failed to kick on or, in the case of Paul Hunter, were cut tragically short in their prime.

Xintong is shaking up snooker's order

It was obvious that China would produce superstars. Ding Junhui blazed the trail and Yan Bingtao had already served notice by winning the Masters. I had numerous candidates in mind but Zhao Xintong wasn't really among them. A flashy potter with little else in the tank, I thought. Worth a crack at 100/1 plus, when the draw was right. When he lost to amateur Paul Deaville earlier in the season, I'd all but given up on him.

Suddenly, he's the number one seed for a prestigious tournament. A major winner who showed the UK Championship was no fluke with a sensational performance to win the German Masters, trouncing Trump en route to the final, where he amazingly whitewashed Bingtao 9-0. You can't argue with that.

The seedings for this event are based on the one year ranking list. Zhao has stormed to the top and, with it, a place in by far the easier half of the draw. Indeed the unpredictability of recent months has played havoc with these rankings.

Hawkins good value against the new star

Betting-wise, he's hot favourite to progress from this quarter but I just can't bring myself to get on board at this moment, having missed the bandwagon. Three months ago, Zhao would have been outsider versus any of Barry Hawkins, Bingtao or David Gilbert.

I think each-way is the way forward in this half of the draw and am prepared to take on the new kid on the block with Hawkins. He reached the Masters final and UK semis, before coming up short when it matters as usual. However there are none of his usual elite tormentors in his path prior to the final.

Gilbert is also tempting at 25/1. Overall he's played as well as any of this quartet without getting over the line at key moments. I don't think he deserves to be three times the odds of Bingtao, but a defeat to Andy Hicks in the Turkish Masters qualifiers is a negative.

Walden can maintain his good form

The two outsiders also appeal in the next section. I don't regard either Mark Williams or Mark Allen as bombproof by any means. Gary Wilson is a mercurial talent, more than capable of giving the Welshman a run for his money. This event is a huge opportunity for his career and he's shown he can step up on big stages before, when reaching the world semis.

Walden is the bet for me, though. He's played as well throughout the season as any of this quartet. Only Xintong stopped him in Germany, after beating Kyren Wilson and Robertson.

Robertson the pick in brutal section

The third quarter perfectly illustrates my point about the disorientated rankings. Trump, O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson. Usually four of the top-seven candidates, and this event has no Mark Selby.

Trump's form is a mystery. Brilliant at the Champion of Champions but well below par both before and since. On that basis, Ronnie could be good value as outsider for their first round match, although he has rarely shown his best against the best in recent years. Wilson keeps coming up short against his superiors.

All of which makes Robertson the obvious bet at 13/2. Superb when winning the Masters and English Open, he is the rightful tournament favourite in my view.

Higgins likely to make strong title defence

In the bottom section, John Higgins will take the world of stopping. It was in this event last year that the 'Wizard of Wishaw' suddenly recaptured his very best form, trouncing all and sundry en route to the title. He's since lost weight and, for my money, been the most consistent player of the 2021/22 season, regardless of what those rankings say.

Having lost four finals, Higgins just gained some compensation by landing the Championship League title, winning 13 out of 16 best-of-five matches this year. He was also horrifically unfortunate to lose the Masters quarter-final in a deciding frame to Williams.

The other three are all respected. Brecel upset the odds against him in the Scottish Open final, while Hossein Vafaei and Jimmy Robertson have also shown significant improvement this term. They're still a way off Higgins at his peak, though. Most are.

