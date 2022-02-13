Player Championship Tips: Robertson's dominating run will only continue

Neil Robertson is laying down a fine claim to being the best snooker player on the planet right now.

The Australian - ranked number four in the world - has started 2022 in dominating fashion; the kind suggesting he could be on the march towards the very top before long.

In the first half of the season, he won the English Open and reached the final of the World Grand Prix. As 2022 ticked over, he triumphed at the first of the year's major events at the Masters and today will contest the Cazoo Players Championship final with a chance to win a second title in a year which is a mere seven weeks old.

He is a man on a mission and without doubt the player to beat on the circuit right now - and should be backed with confidence at 1.392/5 at to lift the trophy in Wolverhampton against Barry Hawkins.

There's a sense of expectation around winning for him now. He has the all-round game to come out on top against anyone and despite turning 40 this week and already being the sport's most decorated overseas player in history, he is making all the right noises about achieving even more in the game over the coming years.

Perhaps one of the accomplishments will be a long overdue second world title. Robertson - despite his fantastic pedigree - won his first World Championship way back in 2010 and has only reached the last four once since.

This is remarkable for a player of Robertson's standing in the game and will remain a minor blemish on his record until he triumphs again at the Crucible.

The form he is in right now is without doubt good enough to suggest this could be the year he puts things right in Sheffield.

It would be a long time coming and would cap off a brilliant season in fantastic style.

Too strong for Hawkins again

Before that though, it is Hawkins at hand as he looks to win a third trophy of the season and equal his best ever return in a campaign.

Robertson of course comfortably beat the Hawk 10-4 at Alexandra Palace four Sundays ago to secure the Paul Hunter Trophy and has also won all of their past five major meetings dating back to 2018.

But perhaps things could be a little different this time? Unlike at the Masters when Barry earned his place in the final with a late-night, deciding-frame win against Judd Trump the night before, he has had a whole day off to prepare and recharge before taking on his opponent this time.

Not much has changed with Robertson - his air of superiority and commanding performances at the table have been in full force again this week. It has been another stellar performance so far for the Thunder.

He was a comfortable 6-1 winner over Jimmy Robertson in the semi-finals despite not being at his very best and before this emerged through the section of the draw dubbed the "quarter of death" beating Kyren Wilson 6-4 and Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3.

World number 11 Hawkins is demonstrating great consistency too, adding to his UK Championship semi-final and Masters final with another excellent run here. He has chalked up wins against Zhao Xintong, Yan Bingtao and Ricky Walden to return to the final of the event he won back in 2014.

He is a player who is no longer underestimated in the big events and has a reputation for being very good in every aspect of the game.

But going toe-to-toe with Robertson as he is playing now, all the clues lead to one winner come presentation time this evening.

We recommend backing Robertson to win the match, secure the title and in style too.