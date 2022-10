The first of this season's Home Nations Series begins this morning in Belfast, in pursuit of the Alex Higgins Trophy. Home favourite Mark Allen is the defending champion, having won a classic final 9-8 against John Higgins. The Northern Ireland Open has a history of producing elite finals - the previous three had all been won by Judd Trump against Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Rejuventated Allen to capitalise on top seeding

The number one seeding has provided a relatively open route to repeat for Allen and, at 16/1, he stands out as an obvious each-way selection. He lost nearly five stone over the summer and looked a completely rejuvenated character when reaching the British Open final. Having been plagued by inconsistency and off-table problems for a couple of seasons, Allen defeated Trump, Mark Selby and brushed aside others en route to that final.

Allen's opener against Chang Bingyu is not straightforward, but his hardest possible opponent prior the quarter-finals here would be Ricky Walden. At worst ways in the quarters, he'd face Kyren Wilson or Mark Williams. However all of these potential opponents have plenty of their own hurdles to clear before that stage.

Improved Robertson looks under-rated

One outsider who could emerge instead from that mini-section is Jimmy Robertson. One of the most improved players last season, Robertson reached no fewer than nine top-32s including a couple of runs to semis. This season, his two defeats in ranking tournaments came to the eventual winners - Wilson and Ryan Day. 175/1 makes plenty of each-way appeal.



The second quarter looks stronger, with the best player of last season favourite to emerge. However Neil Robertson has never gone past the last-32 of the Northern Ireland Open, so perhaps he takes a little longer to find peak form. There are plenty of capable alternatives in this section, too.

His conqueror in last year's World Championship, Jack Lisowski, could await in the last-16. This is a big season for Jack, who went backwards last season until that much improved performance at the Crucible. He's just the type for this sort of event, as three final appearances in the 2020-21 season demonstrated. However he's also the type to be vulnerable against the sort of early opponents faced here - Li Hang, Si Jiahui and another home favourite in Jordan Brown.

A good time to chance Selby?

In a tricky mini-section, I'll throw a few pennies on Si Jiahui at 300/1 - a big prospect capable of massive improvement this term. That leaves a few units in the bank for a bigger bet on Mark Selby in the next eighth of the draw.

It has been a long time since this column backed Selby, but his odds have at last drifted to a more attractive level. The Jester was way below his best last term after winning his fourth world title in 2021. That remains a concern, but one would hope he's fired up to turn it around. There was much to like about his form at the British Open, including a 147 break, before running into Allen.

Trump swerved in favour of Saengkham

Another snooker superstar with questions to answer following a poor season by his exalted standards is Judd Trump. Given his fantastic record in this event, odds of 15/2 are eyecatching. This isn't the worst draw, either. However I find it hard to feel confident about backing Trump unless his game is in peak shape, which it hasn't been for some time.

The round that could thwart his title bid is the last-16, where either Stuart Bingham, David Gilbert or Noppon Saengkham is likely to await. At 150/1, the last-named makes by far the most appeal. He reached the British Open semis - the fourth time he's made that stage in a ranking event - before being trounced by Allen.

Saengkham has long been tipped up in my columns as a potential big-priced tournament winner, and he remains very much on my radar this term. Gilbert won't be easy first up and he did lose all three of their previous encounters. However only one of those came since 2015 and the Thai star is a more complete player now, as demonstrated twice at the Crucible.

Trust Higgins and Ronnie to thrive

Next, John Higgins gets the nod in a relatively weak mini-section. He beat Trump in Hong Kong last week (a rare outcome in recent years) and will start a clear favourite against anyone he'll face prior to the quarters at least.

The bottom section is very strong, involving Ronnie O'Sullivan, Yan Bingtao and both of last year's UK finalists, Zhao Xintong and Luca Brecel. Having opened his seasonal account in Hong Kong last week, reeling off a superb comeback to beat Neil Robertson, the world champion gets the nod.

I've always felt backing Ronnie was best saved for the venues and events he likes most - and the Waterfront Hall is clearly one of them. Furthermore, while the aformentioned trio warrant plenty of respect, all have very tricky last-128 opponents. 8.27/1 on the exchange looks a very fair offer about the greatest player of all-time.

Finally, one more outsider from this bottom section. Pang Junxu is another elite Chinese prospect. It won't be easy to come through this path by any means but he's excelled against superior opposition already and his first opponent, Matt Selt, hasn't hit top gear yet this term.

