Williams to reach first Masters final in 20 years

Tactical nous could offer edge against Lisowski

Bingham in the form of his life

Heading into 'Semi-Final Saturday', as it is now known, a strong case could be made for any of the final four emerging as Masters champion tomorrow night. The quarter-finals produced quite outstanding entertainment, in different ways, and I can't ever recall such a vociferous, appreciative Masters crowd.

Any of the four would be a worthy champion

First up, Mark Williams takes on Jack Lisowski in what could be seen as a battle of generations. Williams is bidding for his first appearance in a Masters final in 20 years. Lisowski his first ever in a major. Their head-to-head, based on a small sample, is 3-3.

The luckiest bet I placed in all of last season was, without question, backing Neil Robertson to win this title. The Aussie played brilliantly and dominated the final, for sure, but how he beat Williams from needing two snookers in the first semi-final will always be beyond me. Of all the players to make such mistakes, Williams would be last on my list.

Lisowski's tactical weakness could be exposed

With the greatest respect for Lisowski, whom I have backed all week and in recent events, this is a great chance to make amends. Mark is playing out of his skin and, in this mood, his strategic skills present a daunting challenge to anybody. Jack can win by potting the lights out, but I wonder whether a big deficit in the tactical department will be his undoing here.

For the daily double, I'll go for a 6-3 scoreline but, rather than putting up a single on the match, my recommendation is to back Williams to win the title at 3.613/5. In a tight field, I rate him the one to beat and if he finds himself in front near the end, do not expect uncharacteristic mistakes this year.

Daily double (pays £33.75 to a £0.5 stake)

Mark Williams to win 6-3

Stuart Bingham to win 6-5





Judd Trump pulled himself out of the fire for the second straight round yesterday to edge out Barry Hawkins, and may have played himself into form in the process. His standard rose dramatically at the end and Judd was visibly enjoying the atmosphere. He said afterwards that the noise helped his game so, on that score, perhaps the weekend will offer ideal conditions.

Bingham is player of the tournament so far

I respect Judd's chances considerably more than 24 hours ago but it cannot be overlooked that the tournament favourite has produced by far the worst snooker of the four semi-finalists. From a betting perspective, he simply cannot be considered a good value option.

Stuart Bingham has proved me spectacularly wrong in both rounds and last night's performance was unreal. I can't ever remember a player sounding more confident and in love with his game as in his post-match interview after whitewashing Shaun Murphy. It will be hard to reproduce it so quickly but that was a fear before the last round, which didn't materialise.

Another close finish expected

The pair have met 20 times, with Trump leading by a 13-7 margin, and 104-91 in frames. Whilst a clear advantage, it is hardly surprising given Trump has invariably been much superior in the rankings. Bingham has beaten him on big stages, including a world semi and a ranking final, so shouldn't go in feeling inferior.

Most of those big matches went the distance, or close, and I expect this will be another classic. As Bingham is slightly preferred at the odds, try a correct score combo on him winning 6-5 and 6-4, which pays 7-2 given the former is enhanced to 8/1 via today's #OddsBoost.

