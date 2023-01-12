</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Masters Snooker Day 5 Tips: Take heed of these head-to-head records</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-12">12 January 2023</time></li> </ul> class="entry_header__title">Masters Snooker Day 5 Tips: Take heed of these head-to-head records</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-12">12 January 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Masters Snooker Day 5 Tips: Take heed of these head-to-head records", "name": "Masters Snooker Day 5 Tips: Take heed of these head-to-head records", "description": "We've reached the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace, where Paul Krishnamurty expects tournament favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan to maintain his bid for an eight...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-day-5-tips-take-heed-of-these-head-to-head-records-120123-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-day-5-tips-take-heed-of-these-head-to-head-records-120123-171.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-12T02:53:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-12T03:36:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/3093791159a2f609964d484f9c058770b866c7c9.320x213.jpg", "articleBody": "We've reached the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace, where Paul Krishnamurty expects tournament favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan to maintain his bid for an eighth Masters title... O'Sullivan to dominate Williams again Back three or more centuries Lisowski to brush aside Vafaei Heading into the quarter-finals, Ronnie O'Sullivan is red-hot favourite to land what would be an eighth Masters title. At [3.0], his odds have almost halved since the start of the tournament and he actually traded down to [2.64] yesterday when it looked for all the world that Judd Trump was to be eliminated. Nevertheless, given how poorly his principal remaining rival played, O'Sullivan backers are entitled to be oozing confidence. Oh how foolish it was to disobey one of snooker's golden rules - to back the greatest player of all-time in his best major championship, with his preferred single table format, in his home city. O'Sullivan has bossed Williams for decades Another golden rule of snooker is to believe head-to-head records. They are meaningful, especially the more matches the pair have played against one another. When it comes to O'Sullivan versus Mark Williams, we are presented by one of the most revealing and shocking set of figures. They both turned professional in 1992, and have been at the top of the game ever since. Granted, Ronnie has been more consistent but don't take anything away from Mark's extraordinary career. Yet O'Sullivan leads their head-to-head by a stunning 33-8 margin, and by 270-191 in frames. I can't explain why. Perhaps his respect for Williams is so great that Ronnie is always ultra-focused. But that wouldn't explain very dissimilar head-to-heads against John Higgins, or Mark Selby. Perhaps the snooker craft that Williams employs so well against lesser opponents, and enables him to win when playing badly, is negated against O'Sullivan. Take the enhanced centuries odds Whatever the reason, the numbers are stark and therefore, despite the Welshman looking every inch a title contender in his own right, I can only see one winner in this match. Try a 6-3, 6-4 correct score combo and add the latter to the daily double. Another very appealing bet in this match is an #OddsBoost. Three or more centuries in the match is enhanced to 5/2, which strikes me as very generous given the potential quality of this match. Daily double (pays £22.75 to a £0.5 stake) Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 6-4 Jack Lisowski to win 6-2 Back the Daily Double @ 45.5 The evening match presents similar dynamics. In seven previous encounters, Jack Lisowski leads Hossein Vafaei 6-1, and 32-17 in frames. Again, this doesn't reflect their general standing. There really hasn't been that much between their standards. Lisowski set for another strong major bid Lisowski beat Vafaei in the previous major, in a repeat of their 2021 UK Championship match-up. Just as with Williams, my instincts are very positive about Vafaei, but the numbers are too clear to ignore. Plus Jack's standard in recent majors has been up there with the very best. Here, let's take 4/5 about Lisowski winning the -1.5 Frame Handicap. This bet landed in both major encounters and in five of their seven in total, including the three played over the shorter, best-of-seven distance. Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/3093791159a2f609964d484f9c058770b866c7c9.jpg", "height": 853, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Krishnamurty" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/3093791159a2f609964d484f9c058770b866c7c9.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/3093791159a2f609964d484f9c058770b866c7c9.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/3093791159a2f609964d484f9c058770b866c7c9.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/3093791159a2f609964d484f9c058770b866c7c9.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Seven times Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ronnie O'Sullivan is now firm favourite to win yet another major title</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/the-masters/hossein-vafaei-v-jack-lisowski/32015704" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"UK Other Sports","category_label":"Masters","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/snooker\/the-masters\/hossein-vafaei-v-jack-lisowski\/32015704","entry_title":"Masters Snooker Day 5 Tips: Take heed of these head-to-head records"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/the-masters/hossein-vafaei-v-jack-lisowski/32015704">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Masters%20Snooker%20Day%205%20Tips%3A%20Take%20heed%20of%20these%20head-to-head%20records&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fmasters%2Fmasters-snooker-day-5-tips-take-heed-of-these-head-to-head-records-120123-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fmasters%2Fmasters-snooker-day-5-tips-take-heed-of-these-head-to-head-records-120123-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fmasters%2Fmasters-snooker-day-5-tips-take-heed-of-these-head-to-head-records-120123-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fmasters%2Fmasters-snooker-day-5-tips-take-heed-of-these-head-to-head-records-120123-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fmasters%2Fmasters-snooker-day-5-tips-take-heed-of-these-head-to-head-records-120123-171.html&text=Masters%20Snooker%20Day%205%20Tips%3A%20Take%20heed%20of%20these%20head-to-head%20records" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>We've reached the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace, where Paul Krishnamurty expects tournament favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan to maintain his bid for an eighth Masters title...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>O'Sullivan to dominate Williams again</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back three or more centuries</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Lisowski to brush aside Vafaei</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Heading into the quarter-finals, Ronnie O'Sullivan is <strong>red-hot favourite</strong> to land what would be an eighth Masters title. At <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>, his odds have almost halved since the start of the tournament and he actually traded down to <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.64</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> yesterday when it looked for all the world that Judd Trump was to be eliminated. Nevertheless, given how poorly his principal remaining rival played, O'Sullivan backers are entitled to be <strong>oozing confidence</strong>.</p><p>Oh how foolish it was to disobey one of <strong>snooker's golden rules</strong> - to back the greatest player of all-time in his best major championship, with his preferred single table format, in his home city.</p><h2>O'Sullivan has bossed Williams for decades</h2><p></p><p>Another golden rule of snooker is to believe head-to-head records. They are meaningful, especially the more matches the pair have played against one another. When it comes to O'Sullivan versus Mark Williams, we are presented by one of the most revealing and <strong>shocking set of figures</strong>.</p><p>They both turned professional in 1992, and have been at the top of the game ever since. Granted, Ronnie has been more consistent but don't take anything away from Mark's extraordinary career. Yet O'Sullivan leads their head-to-head by a <strong>stunning 33-8 margin</strong>, and by 270-191 in frames.</p><p>I can't explain why. Perhaps his respect for Williams is so great that Ronnie is always ultra-focused. But that wouldn't explain very dissimilar head-to-heads against John Higgins, or Mark Selby. Perhaps the <strong>snooker craft</strong> that Williams employs so well against lesser opponents, and enables him to win when playing badly, is negated against O'Sullivan.</p><h2>Take the enhanced centuries odds</h2><p></p><p>Whatever the reason, the numbers are stark and therefore, despite the Welshman looking every inch a <strong>title contender</strong> in his own right, I can only see one winner in this match. Try a 6-3, 6-4 <strong>correct score combo</strong> and add the latter to the daily double.</p><p>Another very appealing bet in this match is an <strong>#OddsBoost</strong>. Three or more centuries in the match is enhanced to 5/2, which strikes me as very generous given the potential quality of this match.</p><h2>Daily double (pays £22.75 to a £0.5 stake)</h2><p></p><p><strong>Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 6-4</strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/the-masters/hossein-vafaei-v-jack-lisowski/32015704">Jack Lisowski to win 6-2</a></strong><br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p></p> <a target="_blank" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Back the Daily Double @ 45.5</a></div><p>The evening match presents similar dynamics. In seven previous encounters, <strong>Jack Lisowski leads Hossein Vafaei 6-1, and 32-17 in frames</strong>. Again, this doesn't reflect their general standing. There really hasn't been that much between their standards.</p><h2><strong>Lisowski set for another strong major bid</strong></h2><p></p><p>Lisowski beat Vafaei in the previous major, in a repeat of their 2021 UK Championship match-up. Just as with Williams, my instincts are very positive about Vafaei, but the numbers are too clear to ignore. Plus Jack's standard in recent majors has been up there with the very best.</p><p>Here, let's take <strong>4/5 about Lisowski winning the -1.5 Frame Handicap</strong>. This bet landed in both major encounters and in five of their seven in total, including the three played over the shorter, best-of-seven distance.

Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/the-masters/mark-williams-v-ronnie-osullivan/32018697">Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 6-3 1u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></a></p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/snooker/the-masters/judd-trump-v-ryan-day-betting-3199169">Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 6-4 1u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b></a></p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/snooker/the-masters/judd-trump-v-ryan-day-betting-3199169">Back 3 or More Centuries in O'Sullivan v Williams 2u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a></p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/the-masters/hossein-vafaei-v-jack-lisowski/32015704">Back Jack Lisowski to win the -1.5 Frame Handicap 4u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></p> <p>Back the Daily Double for 0.5 units</p> <p>Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 6-4 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b></p> <p>Back Jack Lisowski to win 6-2 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></p></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-final-preview-and-betting-tips-160122-171.html">Masters Snooker Final Tips: Robertson has the edge</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/NeilRobertson1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/NeilRobertson1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-semi-final-tips-williams-to-run-out-of-luck-150122-171.html">Masters Snooker Semi-Final Tips: Williams to run out of luck</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/NeilRobertson at table 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/NeilRobertson%20at%20table%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-day-4-tips-trump-well-worth-opposing-at-short-odds-on-110123-171.html">Masters Snooker Day 4 Tips: Trump well worth opposing at short odds-on</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Trump downer.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Trump%20downer.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-day-3-tips-williams-to-take-out-gilbert-with-plenty-to-spare-090123-171.html">Masters Snooker Day 3 Tips: Williams to take out Gilbert with plenty to spare</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Mark Williams.450x246.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Mark%20Williams.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-day-2-tips-lisowski-best-bet-of-opening-round-080123-171.html">Masters Snooker Day 2 Tips: Lisowski rated best bet href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/">Masters</a> </li> <li> Masters Snooker Day 5 Tips: Take heed of these head-to-head records </li> </ol> </nav> 