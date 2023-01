Are we overdue a deciding frame?

It was a case of 'close, but no cigar' for Monday's 47-1 Daily Double. Jack Lisowski delivered the 6-3 win but Ronnie O'Sullivan won 6-1, instead of the 6-2 we needed. Most observers would acknowledge Luca Brecel was unlucky to win a second frame, too.

No matter, onwards! I think correct score doubles are ideal for this bet, as it requires a small layout for a big return. Here's the plan for Tuesday.

Daily double (pays £24.38 to a £0.5 stake)

Mark Allen to win 6-5

Mark Williams to win 6-3





Mark Allen and Barry Hawkins play first in the afternoon, with the Northern Irishman rightly starting a strong favourite, at 1.68/13 on the Exchange. If that was solely based on this season's form, such odds would represent a steal.

Allen is player of the season, so far

Winner of the UK Championship and Northern Ireland Open; runner-up at the British Open and semi-finalist in the English Open, Allen has been the player of the season to date. He is miles clear on the one year ranking list. These achievements accurately reflect the vast improvement made since losing five stone, and getting his head in a better place.

Allen is one of my four outright selections and I'm happy with that but, as explained in that preview, Hawkins was also tempting at big odds. His Masters record is superb and, despite a very poor season to date, it would be no surprise to see him bounce back on arguably his favourite stage.

Hawkins always dangerous in majors

Indeed, that would be typical Hawkins. He lacks the B-game that the other leading players can boast and is prone to going on very bad runs. However he's had a break over Christmas and has a long pedigree of saving his best snooker for the majors.

After four matches, we've yet to see a final frame decider. This could be the one. Backing 6-5 either way pays just over 3/1. Also, I like the boosted 7/4 about Allen scoring two century breaks. There are few better break-builders in the business and this table is offering up plenty of chances.

Gilbert hard to fancy on recent form

We don't like to tip short odds-on chances on these pages but I wouldn't deter anyone from taking 8/13 about Mark Williams beating David Gilbert in the evening match. The latter has been really struggling this season and only got into this line-up due to the suspensions of Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong.

Perhaps Gilbert - a streaky, yet highly capable player who suffers from self-confessed psychological issues with the game - will make the most of the opportunity. He thrived on both previous Masters attempts, reaching the semis.

However Williams is a tough nut to crack at the best of times. He was superb in last year's renewal and should have made the final (he lost the semi despite Neil Robertson needing two snookers). Likewise, he came within a frame of another World Championship final.

Prior to Christmas, he went down to Robertson in the English Open quarter-finals, in what may well have been the highest quality match I've seen in over 40 years of watching this sport. 10/11 about him winning the -1.5 Frame Handicap is a fair offer.

