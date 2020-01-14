Masters Snooker Daily Tips: Century betting could provide the answer to close matches

The first round draws to a close with the two matches from what looked by far the weakest quarter when we started. After all the upsets, that label is arguable.

Hard to separate Wilson and Lisowski

The afternoon match is particularly hard to call with confidence. Kyren Wilson starts favourite to defy a negative head-to-head (3-6) record against Jack Lisowski and the latter also has better recent form, reaching the Scottish Open final.

This match has given me constant brainache since the draw was done. I put up Kyren as the outright pick but, on reflection, Jack represented better value so I added him each-way at 33/1. The clues are in the paragraph above.

Whilst I am a big advocate of backing Kyren in any one-table format, he hasn't been so impressive this term. Lisowski doesn't have the big match pedigree yet but is getting there and should have confidence against this opponent.

Lisowski good value to make a ton

Jack has hit at least one ton in each of his last six matches, four of which were over a shorter distance than this. Take 4/5 about him hitting at least one today.

Williams easy to oppose nowadays

In the evening, Stuart Bingham is preferred against Mark Williams. The thrice world champion doesn't seem all that interested in the game right now and, since that remarkable 2017/18 comeback season, has rarely produced a standard that could compete at this level.

Granted, Bingham has a poor record at the Masters and has only rarely been seen anywhere near his best this term. At least, however, 'Ballrun' played some decent stuff in the early stages of the UK Championship and is probably overdue a long run.

Bingham is the more frequent centurion

Again the best bet could lie in the century markets. According to the indispensible cuetracker.net, Bingham has hit a ton every 11 frames this term compared to Williams every 24 frames. Take 13/8 he hits more than the Welshman.



