Masters Snooker Daily Tips: Trump trusted to return to his imperious best

The odds about Judd Trump defending his Masters title have shrunk significantly without him even striking a ball. His four closest rivals in the betting have all been eliminated in an extraordinary start to this renewal.

Trump needs to put pre-Xmas defeats behind him

Can Shaun Murphy keep the run of upsets going? Given his pedigree there is certainly a case to be made for backing another outsider at [3.9]. Trump suffered much less likely reverses before Christmas to Ian Burns and Nigel Bond, in one of major snooker's all-time shocks.

I wouldn't read much into those defeats, at the end of a remarkable year. For most of it, he seemed to be at that career arc that sees the legends rack up majors at will. He will be well aware of the golden opportunity left by Ronnie O'Sullivan's withdrawal and those big-name early exits.

One-sided International final may offer a better guide

In a large percentage of Trump's matches since the beginning of the 2018/19 season, he's been untouchable. He's improved vastly in all departments and is regularly trouncing class opposition.

We may well see vintage Trump this afternoon. When these two last met in the International Championship, Murphy was blitzed 10-3. Take even money he can beat the -2.5 Frame Handicap again.

Good chance for Higgins to improve Ally Pally record

The evening match may not produce, or require, anything like the same standard. Barry Hawkins has been struggling and John Higgins has a terrible record at Alexandra Palace. He's lost in the opening round at seven of the last 13 Masters.

Nevertheless I prefer the favourite at [1.72] on the exchange. Hawkins has never had much of a B-game and lost all three previous encounters in majors to the Wizard of Wishaw.

Again, Higgins will be boosted by the early results, knowing Ali Carter awaits the winner of this rather than Mark Selby. He wasn't in bad form before Christmas and, whilst it is a meaningless guide, his appearance in last week's Championship League (winning more matches than lost) is a promising sign that he's focused.



