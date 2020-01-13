Masters Snooker Daily Tips: Allen's Masters experience offers an edge

Monday's pair of matches at Alexandra Palace concern the third quarter - arguably the trickiest to predict.

Robertson and Maguire to serve up high-class match

First up, a pair whose previous encounters have served up tremendous quality. Stephen Maguire's 6-3 victory in this major 11 years ago remains the highest standard I've ever had the privilege to see up close, in person. Robbo played well to get three frames.

Back then, Maguire was dominant, winning eight of their first nine matches. As Robertson went on to eclipse him on the wider stage, he predictably closed their head-to-head to 11-8.

There has often been a clear sense that they bring the best out of each other, producing attacking snooker and big breaks.

Maguire fair value following run to UK final

There's no reason to think this will be any different. Robertson is a legitimate second favourite for the title and, generally if not always in majors, been playing elite snooker for the past year. Maguire reached the UK final, producing his best standard in years.

No result would surprise me here and that leans toward backing the outsider. [3.5] about Maguire winning the match is an attractive in-play trade but 6/4 about him winning five frames, via the +1.5 Frame Handicap, is preferred.

Gilbert could be vulnerable on debut

The head-to-head between Mark Allen and David Gilbert is much less substantial. Allen leads 4-2 but a more meaningful reflection is the 2-2 since Gilbert became a top-class player.

A critical factor could be the venue and one-table set-up. Debutants have a poor record at the Masters and, whilst Gilbert played brilliantly for much of the world semi on his biggest ever stage, he ultimately folded under pressure. He's also lost all four finals contested.

In contrast Allen has won this title, progressed beyond the last-16 eight times in 11 visits and has won 12 of the 22 finals he's contested. This season's form is superior too. [1.9] about beating the -1.5 Frame Handicap appeals.



