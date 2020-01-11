Masters Snooker Daily Tips: Junhui and Selby the picks on the opening day

The opening day action at Alexandra Palace is headlined by two former Masters champions, boasting four titles and seven appearances in the final between them. Following the withdrawal of tournament specialist Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby and Ding Junhui are both entitled to fancy their chances of improving those records.

Favourites well ahead on recent and long-term form

Both are strong, sub [1.5] favourites to progress and those odds are hard to dispute. They are arguably the 'form players', having won the final two ranking events in 2019 - Selby at the Scottish Open, Ding at the UK Championship.

Both have dominated their respective opponents over the courses of their long careers - Ding leads Joe Perry 12-5, Selby leads Ali Carter 11-4.

Perry up to keeping it close

Although Ding is one of my quartet of outright selections, I'm less confident about his match. Joe Perry completely defied the formbook when reaching the 2017 final, beating Ding along the way, and also won their previous encounter here.

Plus Ding isn't a player I like backing in early rounds, because he often takes time to warm up. There was no signal in the first two rounds at York of the brilliance to come. Slow starts are generally ruinous at this elite level, and Perry is good enough to capitalise.

For that reason, I'm not inclined to back the favourites double (pays 1.85) but Perry doesn't particularly appeal. He lost more matches than he won at last week's Championship League and generally comes up short at this level.

Let's try a narrow victory for Junhui - 6-4/6-5 pays just more than [3.5].

Selby fancied for comfortable win

It is very hard to make a case for Carter, besides the fact that this opportunity must feel a bet for nothing - 'The Captain' is the beneficiary of Ronnie's withdrawal. He hasn't beaten Selby for ten years.

On both recent form and tournament records, they are miles apart. Ali hasn't reached a single quarter-final this season and won only two out of 11 last-16 matches at the Masters. In contrast, this is probably five-times finalist Selby's favourite venue.

'The Jester' is at his best with a one-table set-up, whereas Carter's record here, or in semis and finals, suggests the opposite. 11/10 about the favourite winning 6-3 or better, beating the 2.5 Frame Handicap, is fair.



