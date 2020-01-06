Masters Snooker 2020: Rocket-less Masters looks for a shining star

As snooker breaks off for a new decade, things will certainly feel a little bit different at Alexandra Palace this weekend.

The Masters begins on Sunday but it will be without the sport's box office name Ronnie O'Sullivan who has opted for only the second time since his debut in 1995 to not play in the prestigious invitational event.

There's always a little bit of a void when The Rocket isn't in town with the magic star dust he usually brings to events he plays in and especially here in London in an event that has become synonymous with the most talented player the game has ever seen.

O'Sullivan is a record seven-time Masters winner and has contested 13 finals in the 24 years he's played in the event - his strike-rate in the tournament is simply phenomenal.

But with Ronnie away from the baize, it means the rest of the sport's star names can take centre stage and make the event their own this year.

The likes of world number one and current world champion Judd Trump - [3.5] favourite to lift the trophy - triple crown winner Neil Robertson, three-time Masters champion Mark Selby, and the recently crowned UK Champion Ding Junhui, will all be confident of adding another major title to their CV, and they won't care one jot that Ronnie isn't there.

Defending champ hungry for more success

The world number one arrives at Ally Pally looking to defend his title after beating O'Sullivan in superb fashion in the final a year ago.

His 10-4 demolition of Ronnie proved to be the catalyst for the best ever year of Trump's career where he went on to win a further five titles including the jewel in the crown at the World Championship.

Trump is now a Triple Crown winner having won each of the sport's biggest three titles once and he is hungry for more. If he can make it back-to-backs wins at The Masters he will be only the fifth player of all time to do so following in the footsteps of Cliff Thorburn, Stephen Hendry, Paul Hunter and Ronnie himself.

Trump has now done everything in the game and is looking to do it all over again to create his lasting legacy.

UK champ Ding has his belief back

There's no doubting that the Chinese superstar Ding Junhui is back to his best. His victory at the UK Championship just before Christmas proved he is ready to fight for the top titles in the game once again, and he can be backed at [12.5] to win the second leg of this season's Trip Crown.

After battling for a couple of years to rekindle his form, his win in York landed him a second UK title and will give him the belief to go toe-to-toe with any of the best players in the world.

On song, Ding is one of the best players in the world to watch and controls the cue ball to a level almost as good as the missing man O'Sullivan. He can play the kind of snooker that will wow the London crowd.

Jester ready to win a fourth Masters

Three-time Masters winner and [7.8] third favourite Mark Selby has special memories of this vent having lifted the trophy on his debut in 2008.

He's not reached the semi-final stage in any of his past five visits but looks ready to go deep again this time.

The Jester comes with great big-match pedigree to every event but with two titles already in the bag this season it feels like he has the form to challenge as well as his ever-present winning mentality.

Selby has won all three of snooker's big titles with a win against O'Sullivan in the final of them all so knows how to produce on the big stage. He won't be able to break the hearts of Ronnie's fans again this year but he looks ready to capture the title the Rocket has made his own for an impressive fourth time.

Thunder hoping that lightning strikes twice

Brilliant Australian Neil Robertson, [5.7], won the Masters in its first year at Alexandra Palace back in 2012 and has reached two further finals since. Only Ronnie has made more finals at this venue than him.

Robbo is long overdue a Triple Crown title with it now being an unbelievable 10 years since his World Championship win and it was back in 2015 that he got his hands on the UK Championship trophy.

This record is a bit deceiving because since missing out on winning the Masters in 2017 after briefly falling outside of the top 16, he has bounced back to win five events and re-establish himself back among the elite.

He remains the most successful overseas player in the history of the game and is playing well enough to be back on top of the world with another famous Masters win.

Warrior looking for first major title

Is the start of the new decade the time for Kyren Wilson to finally land his first snooker major? He's [22.0] on the Exchange if you believe he can win the Masters.

The Warrior has long been touted as a future world champion in the making. As well as ability which all the top players have in abundance, Wilson has that something else extra special. He has fight, determination and hardwork like arguably none other in the top 16.

He is desperate to get a trophy in one of the Triple Crown events over the line and has come closest in this very event two years ago when he was left close to tears after losing to Mark Allen in the final.

With Ronnie not around, it opens up his chances maybe that little bit more and as always he will be fighting for every ball out there.

Bingham out to put poor Masters record behind him

Can Ballrun Bingham finally turn around his Masters fortunes? The 2015 world champion has played in the event nine times and lost on eight occasions in his first match with a solitary run to the semi-finals in 2016 his only fond memory coming at Alexandra Palace.

This record though doesn't do justice to a fine player who on his day is quite comfortably among the world's top eight players.

There are no easy draws in this tournament but in Mark Williams, who looked quite desperately out of form at the recent UK Championship, he has a first round match he will fancy his chances in and this could be the year he tastes Masters success. He could be a great outsider pick at [26.0].

Inexperienced duo shouldn't be written off

Jack Lisowski and David Gilbert are worth mentioning as a pair because what they have in common is that neither have ever won a match at The Masters.

This year will be Gilbert's debut of course and for Lisowski it is only his second visit after a miserable defeat last year to Ding Junhui in his maiden appearance where he didn't produce snooker anywhere near his best.

So while their Masters credentials might be seriously lacking, both players will feel they have something to prove on the big stage. Such is the quality of the field at this event, don't be fooled by their inexperience.

This pair are two of the most entertaining players to watch on the circuit and are all about big breaks and devastating scoring. If they were to both chalk up their first wins, it wouldn't be the huge surprise some may bill it as despite their pre-tournament odds of [34.0] (Lisowski) and [38.0] (Gilbert).



