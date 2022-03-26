Gibraltar Open Snooker: Hat-trick calling for Trump?

There must be something in the air on the Rock which Judd Trump absolutely loves - because every time he comes here he ends up taking home big prizes.

The Ace in the Pack is one of 16 players who will be fighting it out to lift the trophy on finals days and if he can finish the job, it'll be his third successive title here.

Not only will he land the £50,000 top prize but with it secure the £150,000 bonus for finishing in top spot for the European Series and take his earnings here (if you include all his bonus wins) over the previous three years to a whopping £600,000.

This is big business for Trump and it really is no wonder he says he doesn't care how big or small people think certain ranking events are.

Credit must go to Trump in abundance. There must be a reason why his track record in these types of events is so good in recent times. Simply put, he does seem to approach every event with the due care and attention it deserves. He is always focussed on the job in hand and that's why he so often returns home with the top prize.

Next up on his path to a hat-trick of titles is Ricky Walden who has been a strong performer all season and is fast becoming a staple name back at the latter end of these tournaments.

Maximum man Bingham is still in the mix

One of the star performers so far in the event is Stuart Bingham owing to his brilliant maximum break in his 4-1 win over Gerard Greene.

Ballrun isn't having his best season as he fights to find consistency but has been a reliable candidate when it comes to knocking in 147 breaks. This is the ninth he has complied professionally in his career with only Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Stephen Hendry having made more.

The world number 13 faces Iranian amateur Soheil Vahdei in the last 16 who is through to this stage of the event for a second year in a row and, if he overcomes this obstacle, he could well meet the highly fancied Neil Robertson in the quarters.

Rocket slayer Woollaston in the hunt

Also stealing the headlines in the early rounds in Gibraltar was Leicester's Ben Wollaston.

He impressively recovered from 3-1 down to beat the unrivalled fans' favourite O'Sullivan to send him home without a penny of prize money.

After a big win like that, it can often be difficult to keep momentum but Woollaston followed it up with victories over the experienced the Peter Lines and Nigel Bond.

Waiting for him in the next round is world number 86 Ben Hancorn who himself has strung together excellent results against James Cahill, Thepchaiya Un-Nohh and Michael White to reach the last 16 of a ranking event for the first time in his career.