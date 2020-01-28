German Masters Snooker: One player to back from each quarter

An already frustrating season plunged to new depths last week. Yan Bingtao pulled out with a bad back and the 50/1 alternative clearly identified, Zhou Yuelong, duly made the final.

Onwards, to another 'second division' ranking affair that has to a large extent been decimated by early upsets. Nevertheless, the world's top-two players around right now did make the last-32 for the German Masters and are positioned in opposite sides of the draw.

Trump/Robertson final is a worthy favourite

7/2 is available about a Judd Trump versus Neil Robertson final. Not a bet that appeals at first glance as it amounts to an eight-match acca but the draw is extremely favourable to both.

Back Tom Ford 0.25u e/w @ 150/1

The top quarter is the most competitive. Shaun Murphy and UK champion Ding Junhui provide the class, but Gary Wilson is closing on these top names fast.

The outsiders aren't bad either. Scott Donaldson beat Ding last week while Tom Ford beat Murphy in October. Zhao Xintong remains a top prospect and might in theory be inspired by Yuelong's achievement.

In such a tricky section, I'd prefer to back an outsider. Rather like Donaldson, Ford has made the latter stages of many events (most recently the English Open), only to fall just short. He's capable of beating anyone and 150/1 looks too big.

Ursenbacher looks on the up

Back Alexander Ursenbacher 0.25u e/w @ 250/1

The second section looks between Neil Robertson and John Higgins - their closest rival in the betting is Rob Milkins at 125/1.

Considering how utterly dominant Robertson was last week, 10/3 is an attractive price. However back-to-back titles are rare nowadays and when Robbo last won at the Champion of Champions, he lost his next match to Mark Joyce.

Let's try an extremely speculative alternative. Alexander Ursenbacher has reached a semi-final before, beat Ronnie O'Sullivan last season and boasts several good recent wins, including over Mark Allen and Stuart Bingham. Stranger things have happened.

Sijun good value in very weak section

Back Yuan Sijun 0.5u e/w @ 80/1

Next the weak section. Mark Williams is favourite and vulnerable from the outset. Yuan Sijun is another elite prospect and well up to beating the Welshman. If doing so, only Graeme Dott would be favourite against him prior to the semis.

Dott should not be under-estimated either. He's generally in much better form this year, but the Chinese youngster is preferred at much bigger odds.

Trump will take world of stopping

Back Judd Trump 10u @ [3.15]

And so, to the favourite. A case could be made for Joe Perry to beat Trump, given that he has caused him problems in the past. On their best form, Noppon Saengkham and Luca Brecel have claims.

Trump losing to any of those would nonetheless represent a big upset. As explained above, if he beats them a relatively easy semi awaits. Back the 'Juddernaut' to resume winning ways. His turn is due.



Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty