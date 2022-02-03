Gary Wilson Interview: Out for revenge at the Cazoo Players Championship

Gary Wilson is back from his stag do and feeling revitalised ahead of taking his place at the Cazoo Players Championship which starts on 7 February.

The destination of choice for the Tyneside potter and his pals was Bristol, as he took advantage of a gap in his snooker schedule. But now it's back to business on the baize and ready for the season run-in leading into the World Championship and his wedding in May.

"It actually made us feel a bit like I wanted to get right back into playing," Gary told Betfair on return to the practice table. "It's like a little bit of a new lease of life, I suppose."

Next's week event is at Aldersley Leisure Centre in Wolverhampton and will be contested by the top 16 players on the world's one-year ranking list. Wilson has secured his place by merit of reaching a ranking final at the start of the campaign which gave him £45,000 towards his season earnings of £72,000.

"Obviously, the British Open Final was massive - it was a good event with decent prize money in it as well, so getting in the final was a big chunk of that money that's getting us into this event," he said.

"Aside from that I've been pretty consistent - I think I've won every first round game I've played in. People are surprised that if you were to just win every first round game of the season and nothing else, at how far you'd get. It's a lot more important than a lot of people think."

Seeking revenge against Mark Williams

Wilson's first-round match is also the tournament curtain raiser on Monday when he comes up against three-time world champion Mark Williams.

The Welshman beat Wilson 6-4 in the British Open final which, while it earned him his space in this tournament, denied him a first ranking title.

"It was one where I was a bit disappointed, to be honest," Wilson recalled.

"I was quite close all the way, and it was one that I felt a little bit just slipped away. I had chances and I just wasn't quite playing well enough throughout the tournament, really, so was disappointed to have lost to him in the final.

"I will just try and forget that and just treat it as a good week and, obviously, I'm looking forward to playing Mark - he's a great player - but hopefully I can get some revenge on him!"

Battling with the legends

Williams is of course part of the infamously-acclaimed Class of '92 in snooker alongside Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins who continue to win titles into their late-40s and may well still be doing the same as they hit 50.

Wilson - like any player - couldn't get away from being asked about the popular trio who seem to continue to defy the odds season after season.

"I think they have an aura - especially if you're a little bit more inexperienced," he said.

"Obviously, they are great players and in the earlier days, it was more just about 'What would happen if I beat John, or I beat Mark, or I beat Ronnie?' It's a mental thing.

"As I say to the lads coming through, it's just another player on the table. You've got to try - as hard as it is - to block all that out and just treat them as another person and do what you need to do."

Williams is renowned in the game for an unflappable temperament and his care-free demeanour around the table which makes him a difficult opponent to read. He's shown that in abundance this season with his exhibition-style, one-handed shots coming out while navigating his way to number four on the one-year ranking list.

Wilson admits this makes for quite an experience out in the arena.

He said: "With Mark's, you're thinking 'How are you so good?' and 'How are you at the top for so long, just sort of not caring?'.

"You just feel it looks like he's not even trying - he doesn't even care that much but, obviously, he does deep down - everybody knows that.

"It's hard to play them guys if you haven't got the experience of playing them a fair bit, but I've played them quite a number of times now, so I know what they expect.

"I am really looking forward to this tournament. Any event where I'm playing in front of a decent crowd - on TV - and playing with the top players in the world - I really get up for."